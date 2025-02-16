Top 16 Women's College Basketball Teams Revealed

The NCAA Division I Women's Basketball Committee unveiled the top 16 teams, offering a glimpse into the potential bracket for the upcoming tournament.

The top 16 teams in the NCAA Division I Women's Basketball Tournament were revealed on ESPN Sunday, offering a sneak peek at the potential structure of the official bracket for Selection Sunday on March 16. The Southeastern Conference (SEC) made a significant impact on the list, securing two No. 1 seeds and boasting six teams within the top 16, granting them the privilege of hosting first- and second-round NCAA tournament games.

\ Derita Dawkins, chair of the NCAA women's basketball selection committee, expressed confidence in the committee's choices to The Associated Press, stating, 'We were pretty certain as a group that we had the right four on the 1-line.' Despite Notre Dame's victory over Texas in overtime, 80-70, on December 5, the Fighting Irish received the No. 4 overall seed behind the Longhorns. \ Twelve of the top 16 seeded teams are scheduled to compete on Sunday, featuring three high-profile head-to-head matchups: UConn at South Carolina, NC State at North Carolina, and LSU at Texas. For the third consecutive year, the regionals of the women's tournament will be held at two locations instead of four, with games taking place in Birmingham, Alabama, and Spokane, Washington





