Top 12 Espadrille Styles: Everything You Need to Know

Get ready to elevate your summer style with our guide on the top 12 espadrille styles of 2026. You don\ want to miss out, especially if your espadrille collection is looking a bit stale.

have been plucked out of the 2016 fashion time capsule and are the \'It\' footwear of summer 2026. In other words, if you parted ways with your original pair or missed the boat on thisAt its most basic, an espadrille is a shoe style featuring a braided sole.

There are a plethora of options on the market, fromto strappy heels to sneaker hybrids. Ahead, we\ve rounded up 12 pairs of espadrilles that can seamlessly fit into every summer wardrobe. Our social calendars are stacked for the summer, which means we require footwear that can keep up and adapt to a variety of plans. Thesehit the mark with their wedge heels (stylish yet practical), open-toe design, a braided top and an ankle strap for maximum security.

Espadrilles may seem intimidating, but there are different styles, many of which will work for everyday wear. Case in point: thisare a simple shoe you can strap on and be out the door in seconds. The shoe features a tie ankle strap that can be secured with a sweet bow detail at the back of the leg, plus it comes in an array of gorgeous hues like pink lavender that will give your outfit a pop of color.

Espadrilles have always been a mainstay in my warm-weather wardrobe. I have quite a few pairs, including flats for casual days and wedges for more elevated occasions. I thought my espadrille collection was complete. .

. until I saw some new styles that completely upgraded the seasonal shoe. Think: slingback styles that align with the A quality pair of nude shoes is a necessity in any footwear collection, so if you\ e looking for espadrilles that go with everything you own, we love t7. 90s-Esque:also feel like a blast from the past.

The pair boasts a canvas toe strap lined with frays, plus a chunky ankle strap and a wedged sole.strike the perfect balance of modern and early aughts style with its mesh paneling and ribbon-like ankle tie that channels the throwback bandage trend. Save these for a night out or to elevate a basic look.fit the mermaidcore bill. With mesh netting and a sleek buckle-strap closure, the amber gold shoe is serving Ariel in the best way.

Toms does not skimp on quality when it comes to their platform sneakers (or any sneakers, really), and we guarantee this is no exception. They come in basic white and black and three additional printed designs (the lemon print would be so fun for summer).are the quintessential going-out shoe. The pair comes in two color options — blue denim and gold metallic — and boasts a strappy silhouette with a square open toe that\s as fun as it is sexy.

If jelly shoes were once your middle school staple, get ready: the nostalgic shoe trend is officially back. The playful sandals you wore on repeat are popping up everywhere from designer runways to TikTok, and they\ve become one of 2026\s biggest unexpected fashion comebacks. Jelly shoes may be rooted in nostalgia, but today\s versions feel far more modern and playful than ever. Embrace your inner 90s, and start wearing some jelly shoes for kicks and giggles. Read mor





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