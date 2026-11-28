Top 100 College Football Recruit Flips from Auburn to Alabama on Iron Bowl Day
Rivalry Week in college football took another unexpected turn on Saturday as a coveted recruit switched allegiances from one rival to another on the day of thei
Rivalry Week in college football took another unexpected turn on Saturday as a coveted recruit switched allegiances from one rival to another on the day of their big game.
Hours before Alabama and Auburn are set to decide the matter on the field, a top 100 high school player turned heads with his commitment decision.
“I have flipped my commitment from Auburn to Alabama,” said three-star Baltimore defensive back prospect James Branch, in a statement to Rivals. Until now, Branch had been an Auburn man, and a key addition to the program’s burgeoning 2027 recruiting efforts under head coach Alex Golesh. Branch rates as the No. 84 overall safety in the 2027 college football recruiting class and a top 20 player from the state of Maryland.
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