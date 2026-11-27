An analysis of the most baffling Oscar wins and snubs in Academy Awards history, including H.E.R., Meryl Streep, and Shakespeare in Love.

The Academy Awards remain the most watched and debated ceremony in global cinema, yet history shows they frequently stumble. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has handed out its gold statuette for nearly a century, and not every decision has pleased the public. While many winners feel deserved, certain choices have left critics and fans alike baffled by the voting outcomes.

Opinions on the nominees usually surface immediately upon the announcement of nominations, but these feelings intensify long after the winner is revealed. For this compilation, we examined the absolute worst decisions made by the voters. There are certainly more than ten instances where the Academy made the wrong choice, but these specific cases stand out as the most egregious errors in the event's long history.

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Why H.E.R. Beat Husavik For Best Original Song

Best Original Song decisions often spark debate, but the 2021 award given to "Fight for You" from Judas and the Black Messiah remains a notable controversy. The song, performed by H.E.R., featured music by H.E.R. and Dernst Emile II with lyrics by H.E.R. and Tiara Thomas. Its message directly addressed racism, police brutality, and state repression, linking the story of Fred Hampton to modern racial justice movements.

The competition was widely considered fierce due to the nomination of "Husavik (My Hometown)" from Eurovision Song Contest: Story of Fire Saga. Many viewers were initially shocked by the nomination itself, as it seemed out of place alongside serious dramas. However, the track was a remarkable piece of music, warranting its status as a contender. Molly Sandén delivered a stunning live performance on a boat in Iceland accompanied by an Icelandic child choir during the broadcast.

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Despite the strong emotional pull of "Husavik," the Academy chose "Fight for You." This decision aligned with historical voting trends that favor socially urgent anthems over comedic or parody entries. H.E.R.'s win came shortly after she won the Grammy Song of the Year for "I Can't Breathe," suggesting a momentum that the Academy voters ultimately capitalized on. Although the choice was controversial, at least the Will Ferrell comedy secured a nomination.

Controversy Over Meryl Streep Win And Viola Davis Snub

Viola Davis was severely overlooked when the Academy awarded Best Leading Actress to Meryl Streep for The Iron Lady in 2012. Streep, a legendary actress with numerous awards, portrayed Maggie Thatcher with precise attention to posture, voice, and steely resolve. Critics praised her ability to find human vulnerability beneath the political figure, yet many felt this was not her strongest work.

Viola Davis gave a powerhouse performance as Aibileen Clark in The Help, a role that earned her the Screen Actors Guild Award. Her film was also a significant box-office hit, yet it lacked nominations for directing or writing. Davis was arguably more deserving of the win, but the narrative surrounding Streep played a massive role in the outcome. Streep's victory marked her third Oscar win, ending a 29-year drought after 12 previous defeats.

Distributor Harvey Weinstein ran a heavy awards push for The Iron Lady, which carried considerable weight during the voting process. The win may have stemmed from a sense of reverence for Streep rather than the raw merit of the performance. Davis eventually received her long-awaited victory three years later for her performance as Rose in Fences, winning Best Supporting Actress on her third try.

Shakespeare in Love Upsets Saving Private Ryan

The 1999 Best Picture award stands as one of the most shocking results in the history of the ceremony. Shakespeare in Love won the top prize, defeating Steven Spielberg's war masterpiece Saving Private Ryan. This outcome is often cited as a primary example of how Best Picture votes can be surprisingly touchy and unpredictable.

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Saving Private Ryan is widely regarded as a cinematic triumph, showcasing the brutal reality of war with unparalleled technical and emotional depth. Shakespeare in Love, while charming and well-crafted, is a romantic comedy-drama that some felt did not deserve to overshadow such a significant historical film.

This decision set a precedent for future years, reminding viewers that the Academy's tastes do not always align with critical consensus or historical importance. The shock of this result remains a topic of conversation among cinephiles decades later, highlighting the subjective nature of film awards.

Other Notable Academy Awards Regrets And Snubs

While the song and acting controversies are prominent, the broader list of worst decisions includes other major misses. Glenn Close remains one of the most notable snubs, as she has never won a performance trophy despite multiple nominations. Her absence from the winner's circle is often cited as a personal travesty in Academy Awards history.

Voters have also been accused of prejudice or bias in other categories, leading to bold decisions being ignored in favor of safer choices. These moments continue to influence how the industry perceives the fairness of the voting process. The impact of these decisions lingers, affecting the legacy of the films and performers involved.

As the industry moves forward, the scrutiny on Academy voting patterns increases. Fans and critics alike demand transparency and consistency in how the gold statuette is awarded. Until then, the list of controversial wins will continue to grow, serving as a reminder that even the most prestigious awards are subject to human error and bias.