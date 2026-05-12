Top 10 Warmest Beaches in Europe for Summer Sun and Warmth

The research considers average summer temperatures, airport-to-beach transfer time, average three-star hotel cost, and Google review scores to identify the top 10 warmest beaches in Europe.

Holidaymakers jetting off this summer might be looking for somewhere with a high chance of sunshine and good weather. New research has revealed the top 10 warmest beaches across Europe - from Cyprus, to Greece, to Spain.

Dozens of European spots have been considered and scored based on factors such as average summer temperatures, airport-to-beach transfer time, average three-star hotel cost, and Google review scores, in a study by airport transfer company Hoppa. Read on to discover the best beaches to head to for sunshine and warmth





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