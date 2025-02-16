Top 10 US Metro Areas for Families: LendingTree Unveils Best Cities for Raising Kids

LendingTree's latest study ranks the top 10 large U.S. metro areas best suited for families, considering factors like income, childcare costs, education, and commute times. Salt Lake City takes the crown, followed by Minneapolis. The report emphasizes that the ideal city varies based on individual priorities.

The 10 best large U.S. metro areas for families, according to LendingTree, offer a range of factors that prioritize family well-being. Salt Lake City topped the list, excelling in metrics like average commute time, which is crucial for families juggling school runs and doctor's appointments. Minneapolis secured the second spot, boasting high scores for median income and the prevalence of families owning their homes. Minneapolis also stands out for its low poverty rate and minimal wealth gap.

The report emphasizes that the ideal city is subjective and depends on individual priorities. LendingTree researchers analyzed data from the U.S. Census Bureau's 2023 American Community Survey, assessing various factors such as income, childcare costs, education attainment, and commute times. The findings reveal that cities with strong economies, affordable housing, and accessible quality education and healthcare tend to be more family-friendly. While Salt Lake City and Minneapolis emerged as top contenders, the list also highlights other thriving metro areas like San Jose, Dallas, and Tampa, each offering unique advantages for families. The report underscores the importance of considering personal needs and values when choosing a place to raise a family.Factors like proximity to nature, cultural amenities, and crime rates should also be weighed in the decision-making process. Ultimately, the best city for a family is one that aligns with their individual aspirations and goals





