Top 10 U.S. Metro Areas for Families Revealed

LendingTree ranks the best large U.S. metro areas for families based on factors like median income, childcare costs, homeownership rates, and commute times. Salt Lake City takes the top spot, followed by Minneapolis.

The 10 best large U.S. metro areas for families were recently ranked by LendingTree researchers using data from the U.S. Census Bureau 2023 American Community Survey. The researchers gave each metro area a score of 1-100 based on several factors, including the percentage of children living in owned homes, the share of older teens neither currently enrolled in school nor graduated from high school, and average commute times.

Matt Schulz, LendingTree's Chief Credit Analyst, emphasizes that there is no single perfect city, and the ideal location for a family depends on individual priorities. He advises potential movers to carefully consider the aspects that matter most to them.Salt Lake City topped the list due to its high scores across various metrics. Schulz highlights the importance of commute times, especially for families with young children, as they can significantly impact daily life, particularly when managing appointments and transportation. Salt Lake City's location in the Wasatch Mountains offers residents access to national parks and world-class ski resorts. It provides a blend of urban and suburban living, catering to both families and young professionals.Minneapolis secured the second spot, boasting high scores for median income and the percentage of children living in owned homes. Schulz notes that if not for one of the highest childcare costs in the country, Minneapolis likely would have claimed the top position. Minnesota, in general, demonstrates a strong family-friendly environment with the second-lowest poverty rate for families and the ninth-lowest wealth gap. The state also ranks highly in public healthcare and boasts a low divorce rate





