Top 10 U.S. Metro Areas for Families: LendingTree Identifies Best Cities for Raising Kids

LendingTree's recent study analyzes U.S. metropolitan areas based on factors crucial for families, revealing Salt Lake City as the best city for raising children. The report emphasizes the importance of considering individual family needs when choosing a city, as different locations cater to diverse family types.

The 10 best large U.S. metro areas for families were recently ranked based on a variety of factors important to families, according to a report by LendingTree. Matt Schulz, LendingTree's Chief Credit Analyst, advises families to prioritize their individual needs when choosing a city to live in, as different cities cater to different family types. Researchers analyzed data from the U.S. Census Bureau's 2023 American Community Survey to rank each metropolitan area, assigning them a score from 1 to 100.

Census Bureau's 2023 American Community Survey to rank each metropolitan area, assigning them a score from 1 to 100. Salt Lake City topped the list due to its high performance across multiple metrics, including average commute time, which is crucial for families with young children. Schulz emphasizes that a shorter commute can significantly simplify logistics for families with frequent doctor's appointments and other commitments. Salt Lake City, nestled amidst Utah's Wasatch Mountains, boasts a blend of urban and suburban living, attracting both families and young professionals. Minneapolis came in second, scoring highly in median income and the percentage of children living in owner-occupied homes. Despite having one of the highest childcare costs in the nation, Schulz believes it would have claimed the top spot if not for this factor. The report highlights Minnesota's favorable social and economic indicators, including the second-lowest poverty rate for families and the ninth-lowest wealth gap. The state also benefits from excellent public hospitals and a low separation and divorce rate





