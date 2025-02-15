Top 10 U.S. Metro Areas for Families

LendingTree ranks the best large U.S. metro areas for families based on factors like median income, childcare costs, poverty rate, and high school graduation rates.

Finding the perfect place to raise a family is a deeply personal quest, as different cities cater to diverse needs and priorities. LendingTree's Chief Credit Analyst, Matt Schulz, emphasizes that there's no one-size-fits-all solution, advising families to consider what truly matters to them. With this in mind, LendingTree researchers analyzed data from the 2023 American Community Survey conducted by the U.S. Census Bureau to rank the top 10 large U.S. metropolitan areas for families.

Their analysis took into account various factors crucial for family well-being, including median income for families with children, average monthly childcare costs, the rate of children living below the poverty line, and the share of older teens (ages 16 to 19) neither currently enrolled in school nor graduated from high school (or equivalent). Salt Lake City emerged as the top-ranked city, excelling in multiple metrics, particularly average commute time. Schulz highlights the significance of shorter commutes for families with young children, as it simplifies juggling appointments and daily life. Minneapolis secured the second spot, despite having one of the highest childcare costs in the nation. Its strong performance in areas like median income and the percentage of children living in owned homes contributed to its high ranking. The city boasts a low poverty rate for families, a relatively small wealth gap, and access to excellent public hospitals





NBCPhiladelphia / 🏆 569. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

FAMILY LIFE METROPOLITAN AREAS CHILDCARE COSTS POVERTY RATE EDUCATION

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

The 10 Best Large U.S. Metro Areas for Families: Salt Lake City Takes the Top SpotLendingTree has ranked the top 10 large U.S. metro areas for families, with Salt Lake City taking the top spot. The study considered various factors like median income, childcare costs, and the percentage of children living in owned homes. Minneapolis came in second, despite having one of the highest childcare costs in the country. The report emphasizes that the best city for a family depends on individual priorities.

Read more »

Top 10 U.S. Metro Areas for Families RevealedLendingTree ranks the best large U.S. metro areas for families based on factors like median income, childcare costs, homeownership rates, and commute times. Salt Lake City takes the top spot, followed by Minneapolis.

Read more »

The 10 Best Large U.S. Metro Areas for FamiliesLendingTree analyzed U.S. Census data to rank the top 10 metro areas for families, considering factors like median income, childcare costs, commute times, and poverty rates. Salt Lake City topped the list due to its high scores across various metrics. Minneapolis came in second, despite high childcare costs, thanks to its strong median income and low poverty rate.

Read more »

Salt Lake City Tops List of Best U.S. Metro Areas for FamiliesLendingTree ranks Salt Lake City and Minneapolis as top choices for families, considering factors like median income, childcare costs, poverty rates, and educational opportunities.

Read more »

The 10 Best U.S. Metro Areas for FamiliesLendingTree ranked the top 10 U.S. metro areas for families based on factors like poverty rate, educational attainment of teens, median family income, childcare costs, and commute times. Salt Lake City topped the list due to its high scores across multiple metrics, followed by Minneapolis.

Read more »

Bowers & Wilkins Pi8 Earbuds Offer Top-Tier Sound But Fall Short in Other AreasThe Bowers & Wilkins Pi8 earbuds offer a significant improvement in sound quality compared to their predecessor, thanks to larger drivers and advanced digital signal processing. However, average ANC performance, limited features, and a high price tag make them a less compelling choice than competitors like Sony.

Read more »