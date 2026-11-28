Discover the definitive ranking of 2026's greatest thriller series, featuring Tom Hiddleston's return and new hits like His & Hers and The Burbs.

The 2026 television landscape for thriller genres has established a new benchmark for high-concept storytelling, blending critical acclaim with significant commercial success. Major returning franchises and original miniseries have redefined the boundaries of the medium, delivering narrative depth that rivals big-budget cinema.

A defining moment for the year was the decade-long awaited return of Tom Hiddleston in the second season of The Night Manager, which concluded its run with significant audience engagement. This prestige project paved the way for a diverse slate of offerings, including the origins of the Friday the 13th franchise explored in Crystal Lake, marking a year of both nostalgia and fresh thrills.

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His & Hers Leads 2026 Thriller Rankings

His & Hers currently holds the number one spot in Collider's ranked selection of the greatest thriller shows of 2026, dominating the genre charts despite mixed critical reception. The series, adapted from Alice Feeney's mystery novel and created by William Oldroyd, centers on Anna, played by Tessa Thompson, a former news anchor who returns to her hometown in Georgia.

Upon her return, Anna encounters a community tormented by a series of murders that have left locals in a state of fear and uncertainty. She begins her own investigation, which inevitably leads to clashes with local detective Jack, portrayed by Jon Bernthal, who is also her ex-husband.

As Anna digs deeper, a further mystery brews between her and Jack, adding complex layers of tension to the narrative. The show successfully blends crime noir, small-town murder mystery, and Southern Gothic tropes into a tense and twisty miniseries.

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Although the series was slightly lacking in terms of plot development compared to other entries, it compensates with the strong central performances of its leading cast. It became one of Netflix's top miniseries of the year, proving highly popular among genre fans who enjoyed binging the entire storyline.

Scarpetta Reimagines Procedural Crime Formats

Scarpetta secures its place at number nine in the 2026 rankings by reimagining Patricia Cornwell's best-selling crime novels for the streaming era. Nicole Kidman stars as forensic pathologist Kay Scarpetta, a character who utilizes brilliant medical skills and the latest forensic technology to solve complex crimes.

The first season of Scarpetta draws its plot primarily from the books Postmortem and Autopsy, offering fans of the literary series a faithful yet modern adaptation. The ensemble cast includes Jamie Lee Curtis, Bobby Cannavale, Simon Baker, and Ariana DeBose in other main characters.

While the show is designed structurally like a traditional procedural, it functions essentially as a heavy psychological thriller. The narrative focuses more on exploring the protagonist's psyche than on the criminal investigations she undertakes, offering a deeper character study.

Despite receiving mixed reviews and criticism for its departures from traditional procedural storytelling, Scarpetta remains among the best new crime shows of the year. The production is bolstered by a stacked cast and magnetic performances by Kidman and Curtis that anchor the series.

The Burbs Brings New Life to Classic Horror

The number eight spot is held by The 'Burbs, a series adaptation of the 1989 film directed by Joe Dante, which has been reimagined for a contemporary audience. The story follows a newly married couple, Rob, played by Jack Whitehall, and Samira, played by Keke Palmer, who move into Rob's childhood home in the suburbs.

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Peace in the neighborhood is disrupted when a new neighbor moves into an old Victorian home across the street. This new resident is tied to a mysterious incident from decades ago, stirring up old secrets in what was previously a seemingly peaceful community.

Although technically a remake, Celeste Hughey's series adaptation is much more lighthearted than the chaotic, absurdist black comedy classic from the 1980s. The series manages to be just as bizarre as a murder mystery while being spookier and funnier, successfully engaging the viewer from start to finish.

Released in the spring of 2026, The 'Burps has already earned critical acclaim for Palmer's crackling comedic chops. The show has been renewed for another season, signaling strong network confidence in its fresh take on the original with broader settings and quirkier characters.

Defining the Thriller Genre in 2026

The selection of top thriller shows for 2026 highlights a year where the genre has expanded significantly in terms of scope and prestige. From the long-awaited return of established franchises to new adaptations of beloved novels, the options for viewers have never been richer.

Shows like His & Hers demonstrate the power of strong character dynamics and atmospheric storytelling to drive viewer engagement. Meanwhile, Scarpetta and The 'Burbs show how classic formats can be refreshed with modern sensibilities and diverse casting.

As the year progresses, these series continue to shape the conversation around what constitutes a high-quality thriller on television. The mix of critical acclaim and commercial success suggests that the genre is in a particularly strong phase of innovation and audience connection.

Collider's ranking provides a curated guide for viewers navigating this crowded landscape, highlighting the shows that have managed to stand out. The list includes a mix of miniseries, ongoing series, and spin-offs, ensuring a comprehensive overview of the year's best offerings.