Top 10 Things to Watch Tuesday, February 11

A look at the top 10 market movers and stocks to watch on Tuesday, February 11. Includes insights on DuPont's strong Q4 earnings, Coca-Cola's top and bottom line beats, Shopify's impressive revenue growth, and upgrades for First Solar, Monday.com, CrowdStrike, and IBM.

Stocks were heading for a lower open on Tuesday, February 11 following solid gains for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq in the prior session. The 10-year Treasury yield and oil traded higher as the market digested the latest tariff headlines. DuPont reported a strong fourth quarter with revenue of $3.1 billion beating the $3.07 billion consensus. Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.13 beat the 98-cent consensus.

Electronics and industrial organic growth was up 10%, while Water and protection was up 6%. Electronics spin is on track for November 1. The company guided fiscal 2025 first quarter adjusted EPS above to 95 cents versus the 93 cents expected. The stock rose more than 5%.Coca-Cola posted top and bottom line beats: revenue of $11.54 billion versus the $10.68 billion expected. Earnings per share of 55 cents topped estimates by 3 cents. Volumes were up 2%. The Dow stock gained more than 3%.Shopify beat estimates for its fourth quarter. Revenue was up 31% to $2.81 billion versus the $2.73 billion expected. EPS of 99 cents beat away the 34-cent estimate.First Solar was upgraded to a buy-equivalent outperform at Mizuho, which also boosted its price target to $259 per share. The analysts see a 'materially improved' outlook. The Club owns solar stock Nextracker, which has been the portfolio's best performer of 2025 with a gain of nearly 25.8%.KeyBanc upgrades Monday.com to a buy-equivalent overweight. Many Wall Street firms also raised their price targets on Monday.com, including Jefferies, which set a $400 per share price target. The re-rating came after strong earnings boosted the software stock up almost 26.5% in the prior session.CrowdStrike saw its price target raised to $480 per share from $385 at KeyBanc, which also raised its PT on Palo Alto Networks, going to $240 from $217. The analysts said channel and partner checks ahead of earnings were strong. The Club owns both cybersecurity names. Palo Alto reports earnings after Thursday's closing bell. CrowdStrike's quarterly results are expected next month.IBM started with an outperform buy at Oppenheimer and a $320-per-share price target. Software grew double digits, driven by IBM's Red Hat business.Humana's fourth-quarter loss was not as bad as feared. Guidance for 2025 revenue was above Street estimates. The stock jumped 4%.Marriott reported a solid fourth quarter, with adjusted EPS of $2.45 versus the $2.37 expected. Revenue beat. The hotel company guided 2025 EPS to levels below Wall Street estimates. The stock sank almost 2.5%.





