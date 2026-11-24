Discover the best Thanksgiving TV episodes in sitcom history. From Brooklyn Nine-Nine to Community, see which shows deliver the perfect mix of chaos and heart.

The Thanksgiving holiday remains a cornerstone of American television, providing sitcoms with a unique narrative framework for exploring family dynamics, gratitude, and chaos. Specific episodes dedicated to this holiday have become cultural touchstones, allowing writers to test character relationships under the pressure of forced togetherness. This guide highlights standout installments from beloved series that have defined the genre through humor, heart, and memorable mishaps.

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Chaos

The Gang in It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia attempts to resolve their long-standing conflicts during the episode titled The Gang Squashes Their Beefs. In this installment, the group invites individuals they have wronged, including Cricket played by David Hornsby and the McPoyles, in a gesture of peace. These efforts to emulate traditional Thanksgiving treaties quickly unravel due to the inherent selfishness of the characters.

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The episode demonstrates that redemption is an impossible task for these characters. The narrative culminates in a dark act where they trap their guests in a burning room, proving they cannot change. This moment encapsulates the show's unique brand of humor, where characters acknowledge their terrible behavior without any intention of improving.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine Holiday Dinner

The 99th Precinct treats its colleagues as family, a theme central to the Thanksgiving episodes in Brooklyn Nine-Nine. The Season 1 episode titled Thanksgiving is widely considered the greatest of these installments due to its perfect blend of personal drama and professional duty. Amy Santiago played by Melissa Fumero hosts a dinner party that quickly descends into chaos.

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Several factors contribute to the disaster, including Amy's poor cooking skills which deter the group from enjoying the meal. Jake Peralta played by Andy Samberg must also confront past trauma related to the holiday to participate in the festivities. A sudden robbery plot adds urgency to the narrative, creating a cringe-worthy but hilarious viewing experience for the audience.

Community Movie Parody and Family

When Shirley Bennett played by Yvette Nicole Brown invites the study group to her home for Thanksgiving dinner in Community, the event goes awry. Abed Nadir played by Dan Pudi organizes an escape plan that mimics the prison break from The Shawshank Redemption. This subplot treats the dinner party as a high-stakes movie scenario rather than a simple meal.

Simultaneously, Jeff Winger played by Joel McHale confronts his familial history by meeting his absent father and stepbrother. The episode Co-operative Escapism in Familial Relations uses these diverging plotlines to explore themes of reconciliation. The study group acts as a surrogate family, making the episode both emotional and a masterpiece of pop culture homage.

How I Met Your Mother Growth

By Season 6 of How I Met Your Mother, the characters have matured, yet Ted Mosby played by Josh Radnor faces new challenges. In the episode Blitzgiving, Ted attempts to host his first Thanksgiving dinner, but he becomes victims of a phenomenon he calls The Curse of Blitzgiving. This curse suggests that leaving the group early always results in missing something epic.

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Ted learns the hard way that his decision to leave the bar at an acceptable hour leads to severe FOMO the next day. This episode stands out as the best Thanksgiving installment for the series because it symbolizes growth in values and connections. It highlights the learning curve the characters face even as they figure out their lives.