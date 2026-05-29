Top 10 Science Fiction TV Shows That Every Fan Should Watch

From British cult favorites like Utopia to animated classics like Batman: The Animated Series to big-franchise titles like Star Trek: The Next Generation, these shows should form the basis of any TV lover's love for science fiction.

There are plenty of exceptional science fiction TV shows out there, and there are only so many of them that a single person can watch in a lifetime.

But if there's something that all sci-fi fans can relate to, it's the feeling of watching a classic show that makes them go, 'Where have you been my whole life?

' Whether they're highly-hyped-up mainstream gems or cult classics, these are the type of sci-fi shows that every fan of the genre should watch at least once in their lives. They're such foundational examples of the genre that when a sci-fi fan watches them many years into their love for science fiction, it can make them wish they had watched sooner.

From British cult favorites like Utopia to animated classics like Batman: The Animated Series to big-franchise titles like Star Trek: The Next Generation, these shows should form the basis of any TV lover's love for science fiction. 10 'Utopia' (2013-2014) The British cult classic Utopia is conspiracy thriller television at its most engrossing, a kind of science fiction that's all about weaponized ideas and concepts rather than pure whimsy and imagination.

It's certainly not a show for everyone, as proven by the fact that its depiction of violence and taboo content stirred quite the controversy back when it was on the air, but if the fact that it's still fondly remembered by sci-fi fans is any indication, Utopia has only gotten better with age. With its impressive Tomatometer score of 100% on Rotten Tomatoes, it also happens to be one of the best thriller shows with more than 90% on Rotten Tomatoes.

It's still a relatively new show, but even still, discovering it nowadays feels like you've found something you weren't supposed to. There's a forbidden allure to the series that's difficult to explain, like you've discovered a dangerous kind of show too bold for mainstream television. 9 'Star Trek: The Next Generation' (1987-1994) Anyone who's even the slightest bit familiar with science fiction should also be familiar with Star Trek, and for anyone familiar with Star Trek, The Next Generation should need no introduction.

Widely regarded as the best show in the entire franchise, this space exploration classic is one of those classic sci-fi shows that have aged remarkably well. It's peak intellectual science fiction, the strengths and unique strong points of the Star Trek franchise at their very best.

It's a show ideal for people who love when sci-fi gets smarter and more philosophical, people who think that modern science fiction is a little too dark and could do with a bit more optimism. Fans who love that aspect of the genre will immediately fall in love when they watch The Next Generation for the first time. 8 'Future Boy Conan' (1978) Future Boy Conan is a phenomenal anime series in its own right, far and away one of the best cartoons of the 20th century as a whole, but even setting aside its quality, there's one reason why everyone and anyone who loves animation should watch it: Hayao Miyazaki.

Indeed, this was the filmmaker's debut, having aired a full year before he made his directorial film debut. It's the kind of masterful animated show you've probably never heard of, a seminal work of '70s sci-fi that everyone-whether they're Miyazaki fans or not-should watch sometime.

It's clear from watching how great Miyazaki already was in 1978 that it's a master of his craft at play here, and discovering this classic today feels like watching a never-before-seen photo of an old family member in their youth. 7 'Batman: The Animated Series' (1992-1995) There are those who would go so far as to say that Batman: The Animated Series is the greatest adaptation of the Caped Crusader that either the small or the big screens have ever seen, and it would be impossible to call them exaggerated. It truly is one of the best cartoons of the '90s, a perfect encapsulation of everything that makes the Dark Knight a fascinating character.

Anyone who enjoys superhero-centric sci-fi and somehow still hasn't checked out Batman: TAS ought to do so as soon as possible. It's retro-futuristic noir at its most imaginative and thrilling, full of stunning animation and faultless voice acting.

Discovering it today, in a media landscape dominated by superhero shows and movies of dubious quality, feels like discovering a long-buried diamond. 6 'Babylon 5' (1994-1998) Back in 1994, what Babylon 5 did not just for science fiction, but for television as a whole, was unprecedented. Atypically for American broadcast television at the time, this sci-fi cult classic was devised as a novel for television, where each one of its pre-planned five seasons would serve as a new chapter in the story.

The result worked out shockingly perfectly. It's the kind of sci-fi show that keeps you hooked from start to finish, an overwhelmingly '90s-y gem whose campiness and goofiness only add to its charm





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Science Fiction TV Shows Utopia Star Trek: The Next Generation Batman: The Animated Series Future Boy Conan Babylon 5

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