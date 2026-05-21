Top 10 Perfect TV Dramas

A comprehensive list of the most gripping and entertaining TV dramas of the last three decades, featuring everything from drug underworld stories to fractured families, medical dramas, post-apocalyptic tales, and more.

There's nothing quite like curling up on the couch or in bed after a long day or week and popping on a good TV drama to escape into.

Whether it's one you watched before, something new that has just come out (or a new season), or an old show you always meant to check out but never got around to watching, there are some great ones from which to choose. These range from shows about the drug underworld to fractured families, medical dramas, post-apocalyptic stories, even ones about serial killers, mob bosses, and prisoners.

You have your pick of the litter when it comes to choosing among the most perfect TV dramas of the last three decades





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