Top 10 News Headlines

A collection of news articles covering a variety of topics, including a judge dismissing criminal charges against a deported person, Republicans defying Trump, NASCAR driver's health crisis, rapper Rob Base's death, fashion company attaching Everlane, double-swiping rewards card perks, world record endeavors, tear gas footage, plastic bag disposal, and a deepfake nonconsensual act. Please read the news articles for more details and updated information.

Judge dismisses criminal charges against Kilmar Abrego Garcia, who was mistakenly deported/Pushed to the limit, Republicans show rare defiance to Trump's demands/ NASCAR 's Kyle Busch was short of breath, coughing up blood day before his death, 911 call reveals/‘It Takes Two’ rapper Rob Base, who helped bring hip-hop mainstream, dies at 59/AP Entertainment Wire/Chinese fast-fashion juggernaut Shein to buy eco-friendly Everlane in an unlikely fit/Double-swiping the rewards card led to free gas for months — and a felony theft charge/How 2 men claimed an absurd record by driving an old 3-wheel car the length of Africa/A photo captures tear gas drifting across a mountain road during Bolivia protests/Plastic bags don't go in the recycling bin.

What should you do instead? /FDA staff blindsided by move allowing more e-cigarettes and nicotine pouches onto US market/Being a night owl may not be great for your heart but you can do something about it/PCOS is now called PMOS. What the name change means for care/President Trump signs Take It Down Act, addressing nonconsensual deepfakes. What is it?

A look at the Hajj pilgrimage and Eid al-Adha and their significance to Muslims around the world/Miles de cubanos muestran su apoyo a Raúl Castro luego de acusaciones de EEUU| State Rep. Chris Rabb attends a forum hosted by the 9th Ward Democratic Committee on Dec. 4, 2025 in Philadelphia





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Hip-Hop Deportation Republican Defiance NASCAR Health Crisis Eve-Rlane Record Mask Retailers Say Customers Aren't Buying Eno Oregon's LGBTQ Centerfly Motorcyclists Bizarrely R

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