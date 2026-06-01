Top 10 Netflix TV Shows to Stream in June 2026

Netflix unveils its June 2026 TV lineup featuring anime classics, historical dramas, true crime series, and more. Highlighted shows include Assassination Classroom Season 2, Lawmen: Bass Reeves, One Piece arc, Michael Jackson: The Verdict, The Witness, and Resident Alien Season 4.

Netflix 's June 2026 lineup is packed with exciting TV shows ranging from anime classics to gripping docu-series and comedic sci-fi. As the streaming giant continues to balance original movies and series, these ten releases stand out as must-watch events.

The constant churn of content makes it difficult to keep track, but this curated list highlights the most anticipated shows. From the return of beloved anime to historical dramas and true crime investigations, Netflix is catering to diverse audience tastes. Each show offers a unique viewing experience, ensuring that subscribers have plenty of quality content to enjoy throughout the month. Below we delve into the specifics of the most anticipated TV shows dropping in June 2026.

First up is Assassination Classroom Season 2, an anime that originally aired over a decade ago but is now making its Netflix debut. The series follows Class 3-E of Kunugigaoka Junior High School, where students are tasked with assassinating their alien teacher, Koro-sensei, before he destroys Earth.

However, the students soon discover that Koro-sensei is an exceptional teacher who imparts valuable lessons on life, friendship, and perseverance. The show blends action, comedy, and heartfelt moments, earning it a spot among the most popular anime of the last few decades. With season 2 now available, viewers can watch the complete story.

Next, Lawmen: Bass Reeves brings the story of one of the first black U.S. marshals to the screen. Starring David Oyelowo as the titular character, this eight-episode western chronicles Reeves's journey from slavery to becoming a legendary lawman. The series features a stacked cast including Dennis Quaid and Lauren E. Banks, and has received critical acclaim for its slow-burning narrative and strong performances. It offers a grounded contrast to more fantastical Netflix offerings.

Additionally, One Piece continues its massive saga with Whole Cake Island Part 6. One Piece, with over 1000 episodes, is one of the longest-running anime series. Netflix has been steadily releasing arcs, and this installment follows Luffy and his crew through the treacherous Whole Cake Island. The live-action adaptation has boosted the franchise's popularity, making this arc highly anticipated among both new and longtime fans.

The month also features limited series like Michael Jackson: The Verdict, a three-episode docu-series exploring the singer's trial for child molestation. Timed with the release of the 2026 biopic Michael, this series delves into the legal proceedings and the media frenzy surrounding the case. It provides a deeper look at an aspect of Jackson's life that the movie left absent. The Witness retells a 1990s British murder case where a two-year-old was the sole witness to his mother's death.

This three-episode series blends thriller and true crime, offering a gripping and emotional narrative. For comedy and drama fans, Resident Alien Season 4 brings Alan Tudyk's alien character to a satisfying conclusion. The show has a near-perfect 97% approval rating from critics on Rotten Tomatoes, with its final two episodes being the highest-rated on IMDb. Season 4 wraps up the story of the alien stranded on Earth who must decide whether to complete his mission or embrace humanity.

With these offerings, Netflix's June 2026 schedule promises to deliver memorable television experiences across genres. The selection includes re-releases of shows that originally aired elsewhere, giving new audiences a chance to discover them, as well as new seasons of popular franchises.

For instance, Assassination Classroom Season 2 originally aired in 2016, but its arrival on Netflix introduces the series to a wider audience. Similarly, Lawmen: Bass Reeves originally premiered on Paramount+ in 2023, and its Netflix debut expands its reach. One Piece continues to attract viewers with its epic storytelling, while limited series like Michael Jackson: The Verdict and The Witness cater to true crime enthusiasts.

Resident Alien, which aired on Syfy, wraps up its run with a widely acclaimed fourth season. These shows represent the breadth of storytelling available on Netflix, from animated adventures to historical dramas and beyond. The streaming service's strategy of acquiring popular titles and producing original content ensures a steady stream of high-quality entertainment. Subscribers should mark their calendars for these standout releases





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