Explore ten critically acclaimed video games that fall just short of perfection, detailing specific design, narrative, and gameplay flaws in titles like The Witcher 3 and Elden Ring.

Although the concept of a flawless digital masterpiece is often debated, several legendary titles stand just inches away from perfection. While games like The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time and Red Dead Redemption 2 are frequently cited as ideal, a closer look reveals ten near-perfect video games that contain distinct imperfections. This analysis examines minor yet noticeable flaws in design, narrative structure, and overall quality across widely beloved titles.

The widely acclaimed The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, released in 2015, offers profound worldbuilding and immersive side quests that define the modern role-playing genre. Players control Geralt of Rivia, a Witcher who pauses his monster-hunting duties to rescue his adoptive daughter, Ciri, from spectral hunters seeking to exploit her powers. Despite its critical success, the game struggles with repetitive combat mechanics and clunky character movement. Traversing the map on Geralt's horse, Roach, remains a frustrating experience for many players, serving as a significant pain point in an otherwise exceptional experience.

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The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, launched in 2011 by Bethesda, cemented its legacy through deep RPG elements that allow players to fully embody a fantasy character. The narrative begins with the player surviving an execution to embark on a destiny-filled quest to kill Alduin, the World Eater, a dragon prophesied to destroy the world. While the lore and worldbuilding are superb, the game is hindered by clunky controls and unresponsive combat. These mechanical issues are common across Bethesda titles, yet they have not prevented Skyrim from remaining a certified classic enjoyed by players for over a decade.

Final Fantasy XV, released in 2016, follows a prince and his companions on a road trip that turns into a desperate campaign to reclaim a throne after an invasion by an evil empire. The game is celebrated for its exceptional character dynamics and camaraderie, yet it suffers from a disjointed narrative that frequently skips over essential story moments. The experience is further complicated by a jarring shift from an open-world format to a linear structure, leaving several narrative and structural flaws that prevent it from achieving absolute perfection.

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Jade Empire, developed by BioWare and released in 2005, is an underrated classic featuring a last surviving Spirit Monk tasked with saving an ancient city from a corrupted Empire. BioWare, now shut down by parent company Electronic Arts, delivered incredible worldbuilding and stylish martial arts combat with real-time technique switches. However, the combat system is notably simplistic and easily exploitable. Although the game is highly enjoyable, its mechanical depth falls frustratingly short of the potential that its innovative style suggested.

Elden Ring, released in 2022 by FromSoftware, is regarded as a magnum opus of modern gaming with challenging combat and rewarding exploration. The story begins after the titular ring shatters, prompting demigod children of Marika to claim the pieces. Players journey across the world to defeat these demigods and become the Elden Lord. Despite its acclaim, the game features a polarizing narrative that many critics argue substitutes lore for an actual cohesive story. This narrative ambiguity remains a key factor that keeps Elden Ring from being considered entirely flawless by all audiences.