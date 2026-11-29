Discover the most powerful comic book relics, from the Spear of Destiny to the H-Dial, and see how they bend reality and break the rules of their universes.

Comic book relics tend to be powerful, but a select few are so powerful they break the very worlds they inhabit. Some of these artifacts trace back to the Silver Age of the 1950s and '60s, when writers and artists, freed from realism, cranked cosmic imagination to its limits with few guardrails on logic. Add ScreenRant on Google Add as Preferred Source Follow on Google Discover Naturally, with rules this broken, such artifacts are rarities, even in the comics. What good is an object that can rewrite reality if it constantly gets in the way of a good story? One thing to keep in mind: comic book artifacts don't need to be weapons, only ancient, otherworldly, and powerful enough to bend reality to their rules.

Spear of Destiny Bends Hitler Era Rules

When 1970s and '80s DC Comics writers needed a reason to explain why superheroes of their World War II stories didn't simply crush Adolf Hitler and the Axis armies, they invented the Spear of Destiny and gave it rules that bent the story in their favor. With the spear, Hitler casts a spell on the land and skies over all Axis territories that traps any superhero within, or who crosses in from outside, under his mind control. There are no exceptions.

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To make the weapon's power feel earned, the writers rooted its origins in Biblical lore. During the Roman era, centurion Longinus pierced the side of Jesus Christ with a lance during his crucifixion, soaking it in divine blood. As a result, the Spear of Destiny is about as overpowered as a fictional weapon gets. It has no weaknesses since it can destroy anyone and anything, including the cosmic entity known as the Spectre, and it can rewrite reality itself, as seen in DC's Legends of Tomorrow.

H-Dial Transforms Users Into Random Heroes

The H-Dial is not the average 1960s-looking rotary telephone dial. It is an ancient cosmic relic that has existed for thousands of years and transforms anyone who dials "H-E-R-O" into a completely random superhero (costume, name, and all) for just one hour. If this sounds familiar to Ben 10's Omnitrix, it's worth noting that the H-Dial debuted in 1966, nearly four decades before the four-man creative collective Man of Action (Duncan Rouleau, Joe Casey, Joe Kelly, and Steven T. Seagle) created Ben 10 in 2005.

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Unlike the Omnitrix, though, the H-Dial is far more chaotic and unpredictable. No matter how bizarre the transformation seems, the H-Dial's conjured hero somehow turns out to be exactly what the moment demands. Even wilder, in the comics, it sometimes hijacked powers from existing heroes across the multiverse, and their matching memories, to equip its user. In the time the dialer is powered up, the hero whose ability was stripped remains powerless. The H-Dial has other options on its dialer too. Ring "V-I-L-L-A-I-N" and monsters come forth; "5-2" gives superpowers to every single person across the entire 52-universe multiverse simultaneously.

Medusa Mask Breaks Fourth Wall With Emotions

61 years after its introduction, Medusa Mask still contends as the most broken of any DC artifact. It broke the fourth wall, allowing its wielder to not only be self-aware of his status as a comic book character (à la Deadpool), but also to erase or resurrect forgotten characters from reality. Both the mask and its creator, Roger Hayden, the second Psycho-Pirate, debuted in 1965's Showcase #56.

The mask is a product of Hayden melting down different ancient emotion-controlling masks into a single one. Aside from acting as a multiversal hard drive that retained the memories of erased realities after Crisis on Infinite Earths (most famously in Grant Morrison's Animal Man run), the mask grants its wearer absolute emotional dominion. With this, he could subjugate entire populations and even the willpower of heroes like Superman. However, there's a catch. The user is forever doomed to feed on the feelings of others to survive.

Siege Perilous Judges Souls With Karma

The Siege Perilous is a crystalline talisman that opens up into an arch when activated. Forged in Otherworld by Merlyn, it is the most powerful object in X-Men lore. Its raison d'être is to cleanse the trauma-laden soul of anyone who walks through its arch. In other words: mercy and rebirth. However, since it is sentient, the Siege Perilous judges based on karma and worthiness. Thus, anyone who wields it should be prepared for any outcome that awaits on the other end.

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For example, when the Sentinel Master Mold and Nimrod passed through it together, it fused them into Bastion, a human-Sentinel hybrid with no memory of his past.

Power Ring Limits Only Will And Imagination

The Green Lantern power ring is simply the most powerful mainstream weapon in the DC Universe. Fueled by sheer willpower and shaped by imagination, it allows its wearer to conjure almost anything they can picture. In other words, a Green Lantern's power is limited only by the strength of their will and the boundaries of their imagination. In the comics, the rules of the power ring can get absurd.