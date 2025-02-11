Top 10 Men's College Basketball Coaches of the Year Candidates

With the men's college basketball regular season nearing its end, the National Coach of the Year race is heating up. This article highlights the top 10 contenders for the prestigious award, exploring their achievements and the impact they've made on their respective programs.

With a month left in the men's college basketball regular season, the National Coach of the Year race is heating up. There are many strong contenders, from coaches who have overseen near-miraculous rebuilds to those who have successfully built and maintained elite teams.

This award is notoriously difficult to bestow, as its criteria are less about exceeding expectations or doing more with less, and more about managing all aspects of the program at an elite level, encompassing recruiting, roster management, and in-game coaching decisions. Let's take a look at our top 10 contenders, plus a few notable names who narrowly missed the cut. Rick Barnes has become an expert at navigating the transfer portal. Last year, Dalton Knecht's arrival transformed the Volunteers into one of the nation's best teams. This season, Barnes landed elite scorer Chaz Lanier and key contributors like Igor Milicic Jr. and Felix Okpara, allowing Tennessee to remain among the sport's elite despite losing four starters from the previous year. Many predicted a rebuilding phase for Michigan State with a younger roster following the departure of four starters. Instead, the Spartans are firmly in the Big Ten title race, boasting only two losses since Thanksgiving. Tom Izzo has done a remarkable job with his team, guiding them to a strong position despite the significant roster turnover. Buzz Williams has built the best team in college basketball a year after a disappointing first-round exit in the NCAA tournament. Much of the success stems from player retention, with national player of the year candidate Johni Broome leading a strong group who returned for another season after the Yale upset. Yet, Williams has made shrewd moves, such as shifting Broome to power forward at times, and has maximized the contribution of freshman point guard Tahaad Pettiford. Rick Pitino inherited a program in disarray, and he has steered the proud Louisville program well on its way to the NCAA tournament in his first season. This achievement alone would be commendable, but considering Louisville has endured season-ending injuries to two key players, Kasean Pryor and Koren Johnson, this season's performance is even more impressive. The Red Storm currently leads the Big East at 21-3 and 12-1 in conference play, achieving this through classic Pitino style: disruptive defense and exceptional rebounding. Player development, particularly with RJ Luis Jr. and Zuby Ejiofor, has been remarkable, with both blossoming from role players to All-Big East performers in their second year within the system.





