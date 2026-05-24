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Opening scenes are important, but opening shots – themselves often part of opening scenes – are also vital. In this piece, the focus is on opening shots, specifically those that make a great first impression for the films they belong to.

Here are 10 significant opening shots from various movies. 1. The Godfather (1972) The opening scene of The Godfather is also the opening scene to an entire trilogy, featuring a request made by a minor character named Amerigo Bonasera for justice against an assault on his daughter. It's a long take on his character, making for a striking opening because of his monologue and the presence of Vito Corleone, felt as he is revealed in the first shot. 2.

Stop Making Sense (1984) In Stop Making Sense, David Byrne walks out onto a stage wearing only his shoes, accompanied by a cassette player and guitar. After introducing himself and the audience, he begins to play the tape, setting the quirky mood for the concert album. 3. The Shining (1980) The opening sequence of The Shining includes a single shot that sets the film's overall mood with a landscape and unsettling music. 4.

One Cut of the Dead (2017) One Cut of the Dead features a single shot that lasts for what approaches the halfway point of the entire movie, as a group of filmmakers attempt to film a zombie movie while real zombies also enter the shoot. 5. The Lion King (1994) This animated sunrise shot kicks off an amazing opening scene for The Lion King. 6.

The Quiet Man (1952) The opening shot of The Quiet Man is considered one of the best shots in movie history. It features John Ford pointing a finger in the direction of aádz the action. 7. The big Lebowski (1998) In The Big Lebowski, a ball bounces away from a bowling pin during the opening shot, setting the tone for the rest of the movie. 8.

Topsy-Turvy (1999) The opening shot of Topsy-Turvy is a shot of music, symbolizing the chaos and confusion of the Victorian music halls. 9. Antichrist (2009) The opening shot of Antichrist is a single frame of a nude Charlotte Gainsbourg, setting the tone for the film's intense and disturbing content





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Movie Shot Opening Impress Impressions Art Cinema David Byrne Talking Heads The Godfather John Ford The Quiet Man Walter White The Big Lebowski

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