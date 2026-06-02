Top 10 Hits Where Song Title Matches Artist Name on the Billboard Hot 100

An exploration of rare occurrences where a song's title exactly matches the name of the artist who performed it, leading to top 10 placements on the Billboard Hot 100. The analysis discusses famous examples like The Cure's 'Love Song' and the band Kiss's 'Beth', while also noting near-misses and artist name variations that prevent exact matches. It highlights how these coincidences span multiple decades and genres.

Billboard's Hot 100 chart has seen many fascinating patterns and coincidences over its long history. One particularly intriguing phenomenon occurs when a song's title exactly matches the name of the artist performing it, resulting in a top 10 hit.

This specific alignment is rarer than one might expect, given the common practice of using artist names in song titles as a tribute or branding exercise. However, when it does happen and the track reaches the upper echelons of the chart, it creates a memorable moment of self-reference in popular music. A recent analysis delved into these exact matches, examining how often a top 10 Hot 100 song title has been identical to the act that performed it.

The study adhered strictly to exact wording and characters, ruling out close variations. For instance, while Mariah Carey and Brenda Lee both recorded songs titled 'Emotions' that became top 10 hits, the song title does not match either of their artist names. Similarly, DNA's remix of Suzanne Vega's 'Tom's Diner' and Kendrick Lamar's 'DNA' are not considered matches because the titles differ from the artists' names.

The Scotts' self-titled No. 1 hit technically credits the group as 'The Scotts, Travis Scott & Kid Cudi,' which prevents an exact match with just 'The Scotts.

' Other near-misses include Tim McGraw, whose name appears in Taylor Swift's 'Tim McGraw,' but that song peaked at No. 40, not the top 10. Flo Rida, with 11 top 10s, is not matched by Taylor Swift's 'Florida!!!

' due to the extra punctuation and different spelling. The analysis also considered hypothetical scenarios, such as if Kendrick Lamar and SZA had titled their 2025 No. 1 'Luther Vandross' instead of 'Luther,' which would have matched the late R&B legend who had five top 10 hits. These strict criteria help isolate the pure cases where the song title is an exact replica of the artist's name.

Among the confirmed examples, the British pop act ABC achieved a top 10 hit with 'Be Near Me' in 1985 and later returned to the top 10 in 1987 with 'When Smokey Sings,' a tribute to Smokey Robinson. However, neither song title matches 'ABC.

' The band Alive & Kicking scored its only Hot 100 top 10 with 'Tighter, Tighter' in 1970, a song cowritten and coproduced by Tommy James. James, both solo and with the Shondells, recorded eight top 10 hits, including back-to-back No. 1s in 1987: Tiffany's cover of 'I Think We're Alone Now' and Billy Idol's 'Mony Mony.

' America, the breezy rock band, collected seven top 10s, including the iconic 'A Horse With No Name' and 'Sister Golden Hair,' but again, no title matches the band's name. The British supergroup Cream, featuring Jack Bruce, Eric Clapton, and Ginger Baker, posted two top 10s in 1968: 'Sunshine of Your Love' and 'White Room.

' The Cure hit No. 2 on the Hot 100 with 'Love Song' in 1989 from their seminal album 'Disintegration. ' That track is a rare instance where the song title matches the artist's name exactly, as the band is called The Cure. Another example is the band Kiss, which reached the top 10 with two ballads: 'Beth' (No. 7, 1976) and 'Forever' (No. 8, 1990). Neither matches 'Kiss,' but they are close in theme.

Loverboy's 'Lovin' Every Minute of It' reached No. 9 in 1985, while Billy Ocean's 'Lover Boy' peaked at No. 2 the same year-a near match but not exact. Glam rockers Poison notched six top 10s from 1987 to 1990, including the No. 1 'Every Rose Has Its Thorn,' but the title does not say 'Poison.

' The list also includes artists who later changed styles or had multiple identities. Exile topped the Hot 100 for four weeks in 1978 with 'Kiss You All Over' and later transitioned to country music, scoring 10 No. 1s on the Hot Country Songs chart. Prince appears in the discussion because he sometimes co-opted other band names, but his own hits like 'Kiss' (a top 10 hit in 1986) match the title with his stage name?

Actually, Prince is the artist, so 'Kiss' does not equal 'Prince.

' The band Survivor recorded five top 10s, including the six-week No. 1 'Eye of the Tiger. ' War, fronted by Eric Burdon at the time, notched six top 10s between 1973 and 1976, including 'Why Can't We Be Friends? ' and 'Low Rider.

' The analysis also notes that before Shannon's 1991 club classic 'Give Me Tonight,' Henry Gross sent his song 'Shannon' to No. 6 in 1976-a case where the song title is a name, but not the artist's name. The blog post wraps up by emphasizing how these exact name matches remain a quirky footnote in chart history, often creating a fun double-take for listeners when they hear the DJ announce that the next song shares its title with the performer.

The phenomenon underscores the playful intersection of identity and artistry in pop music, where a simple title can become a self-referential statement





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Billboard Hot 100 Music Trivia Song Titles Artist Names Top 10 Hits Chart Coincidences

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