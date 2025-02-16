Top 10 Highest-Value Pharma Deals of 2024

This article analyzes the top ten highest-value pharmaceutical deals of 2024 so far, highlighting key trends in the industry such as the focus on oncology, protein drugs, and early-stage research and development. It features deals involving prominent companies like Novartis, Dren Bio, PeptiDream, and Instil Bio, providing insights into their strategies and the potential impact of these agreements on the future of medicine.

In aggregated financial terms, the top ten highest-value deals so far in 2024 could be worth over $31 billion.

Although the total for the corresponding period in 2023 exceeded $53 billion, it included a mammoth $22 billion agreement between Daiichi Sankyo and Merck, which was one of the most substantial deals of the past decade, making it difficult to draw direct comparisons between the figures for the two years. The potential monetary value of each deal in the 2024 list is more than $2 billion, and a couple of the deals could reach at least double or even triple that. Although cardiovascular disease and dementia feature among these agreements, cancer is the most common focus, accounting for six of the top ten deals. Protein drugs are a particular theme, as is access to early-stage candidates and technology, despite the increased risks associated with these phases of research and development (R&D). At the end of April 2024, for example, pharmaceutical powerhouse Novartis expanded its 2019 peptide-discovery collaboration with Japanese drug discovery/biotech company PeptiDream in a deal potentially worth $2.89 billion. PeptiDream’s proprietary Peptide Discovery Platform System (PDPS) enables the generation of highly diverse libraries of macrocyclic peptides for screening against biological targets; hits are optimized and then developed into peptide and small-molecule therapeutics or peptide‒drug conjugates. As well as building a pipeline of peptide-based diagnostics and therapeutics, PeptiDream also sells radiopharmaceuticals and radiodiagnostics through its wholly owned subsidiary, PDRadiopharma. Expansion of the agreement with PeptiDream is part of a radiopharma trend for Novartis, which also collaborated with Bicycle Therapeutics and 3B Pharmaceuticals in March and April of 2023, respectively. Under the terms of the multi-program agreement with PeptiDream, Novartis has extended payment for use of PeptiDream’s platform to identify and optimize macrocyclic peptides against targets selected by Novartis, for potential development into radioligand therapies. In return, PeptiDream will receive $180 million upfront and potentially as much as $2.71 billion in milestone payments and royalties on product sales. On July 24 this year, Novartis also struck an oncology-focused agreement with California-based Dren Bio, making it the only company to feature more than once in the top-ten listing. Under the terms of the deal, Novartis could potentially pay out $3 billion to use the therapeutic antibody company’s targeted myeloid engager and phagocytosis platform to develop novel bispecific antibodies that target myeloid cells for treating cancer. Dren Bio uses its platform to generate bispecific antibodies that activate myeloid cells in a way that it says may result in greater efficacy and safety than other therapeutic modalities such as T-cell engagers and antibody‒drug conjugates (ADCs). Among its in-house development program is a first-in-class bispecific antibody, DR-0201, targeting CD8-positive T cells, which is currently in phase 1 testing in B-cell non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma (B-NHL) patients. Dren Bio and Novartis will jointly develop selected targeted myeloid-engager programs up until clinical candidate selection, with Novartis responsible for late-stage development. The agreement with Dren Bio and the PeptiDream collaboration add to a recent spate of oncology deals by Novartis, including the €2.7 billion purchase of antibody company MorphoSys in February, and the licensing of Arvinas’ androgen receptor protein degrader for prostate cancer in April (potentially costing $1.16 billion). Another biopharmaceutical company focusing on protein drugs is Dallas-based Instil Bio, which licensed, from biotech ImmuneOnco Biopharmaceuticals, two phase 1 clinical cancer candidates, including a bispecific antibody and an anti-cytotoxic T-lymphocyte protein 4 (CTLA4) antibody, both for solid tumors. Announced in early August, and potentially worth over $2 billion, this deal demonstrates oncology persistence, coming after Instil Bio closed its UK manufacturing and stopped clinical trial activities in January. The company also ceased development of its tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte (TIL) therapy for non-small-cell lung cancer in March. ImmuneOnco Biopharmaceuticals, which is based in Shanghai, is harnessing both the innate and adaptive immune systems with the aim of developing more-effective cancer immunotherapie





