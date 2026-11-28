A definitive ranking of the ten best HBO series aired since 2017, including Chernobyl, Barry, and A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms. Discover the top dramas, comedies, and fantasy shows.

For nearly five decades, HBO has maintained its status as a premier television network, consistently delivering high-quality original content across diverse genres. The period spanning from January 1, 2017, through the present day represents a particularly robust era for the brand, featuring ten standout series that have defined modern television. This curated list encompasses moving comedies, heartbreaking period pieces, and fantasy thrillers that have captivated global audiences.

Criteria for Selecting Best HBO Shows

ScreenRant established strict parameters to determine the top ten HBO shows of the last decade. The primary requirement for inclusion was that every single season of the featured series had to air at least one episode after December 31, 2016. This ensures the list reflects the specific cultural and narrative landscape of the recent past rather than legacy hits from previous years. The resulting compilation highlights a deliberate mixture of comedy, action, fantasy, and drama.

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The selection process also considered the variety of storytelling formats. Some entries are standalone original concepts that broke new ground in narrative structure, while others serve as successful spinoffs of established HBO winners. This decade has proven that the network can successfully execute both anthology series and long-running serialized dramas without compromising quality or audience engagement.

Chernobyl and Barry Lead Critical Rankings

The number five spot on this ranking is occupied by Chernobyl, a five-episode miniseries that dramatizes one of the most devastating disasters in modern history. The production begins its timeline just before the nuclear reactor explosion and meticulously tracks the subsequent attempted cover-up and the resulting harm caused to the population and environment. The series is noted for depicting the explosion in explicit, excruciating, and absorbing detail, creating a viewing experience that audiences often describe as harrowing yet impossible to look away from.

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The number four position belongs to We Own This City, a miniseries based on real events involving the Baltimore Police Department's Gun Trace Task Force. The narrative covers a roughly twelve-year period during the 2000s and features a terrifying performance by John Bernthal as Sgt. Wayne Jenkins. Jenkins, the leader of the task force, was accused of planting evidence, stealing from crime scenes, and other corrupt practices, and is currently serving a 25-year sentence in federal prison. The series is described as unblinking and disquieting, particularly regarding its portrayal of beatings inflicted primarily on Black victims.

Dramatic Comedies Dominate Mid-Tier Rankings

Barry occupies the number three spot, showcasing Bill Hader's transition from an SNL star to a talented dramatic and action writer. The pitch-black comedy follows Barry Berkman, a lonely and depressed hitman who discovers an acting class during one of his hits. The series explores his attempt to balance his violent criminal life with his burgeoning career as an actor. Over four seasons, the tone shifts from absurd comedy to a darker narrative, revealing Barry as a villain incapable of wrestling with his own guilt.

At number two is The White Lotus, a dramatic comedy created by Mike White that has aired three seasons and counting. The show operates as both an anthology and a serialized storytelling vehicle, with each season set at a different White Lotus hotel chain location. The exotic locales featured include Maui, Taormina, and Ko Samui. While a few recurring characters appear, each season introduces a new ensemble of wealthy guests who are often bitter, unfulfilled, or lying to themselves. The series is praised for its brilliant writing, gorgeous cinematography, and the fact that guests often find more than they bargained for during their vacations.

Comedy and Fantasy Round Out Top Ten List

Somebody Somewhere ranks as the number one HBO show of the last decade. Starring Bridget Everett as Sam Miller, the series follows a 40-year-old single woman who returns to her hometown of Manhattan, Kansas, to care for her dying sister. After her sister's death, Sam remains in the small hamlet she once fled, eventually finding the eccentricities and mundanity she once disliked to be surprisingly interesting. The show is unique for mixing low-key relatable jokes with gross-out humor, all while maintaining a warm-hearted tone that finds joy in the bleak and boring aspects of life.

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The final entry, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, is projected to be a significant addition to the roster starting in 2026. Based on the first novella in George R. R. Martin's Tales of Dunk and Egg trilogy, the series features Peter Claffey as Ser Duncan the Tall and Dexter Sol Ansell as a young boy nicknamed Egg. Despite the absence of dragons and large-scale battles, the show is described as charming, focusing on a fierce tale of honor, friendship, and love. The narrative is scored by Dan Romer's wistful soundtrack, distinguishing it from other entries in the franchise.