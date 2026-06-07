Top 10 Fashion Statements of the 2026 French Open

Ranking the top ten on-court kits of Roland Garros 2026.

The 2026 French Open is officially over, and it did not disappoint from a tennis or fashion perspective. Roland Garros is the most fashionable Grand Slam, and all of the major sportswear brands brought their best looks to Paris in hopes of stealing the show on Court Philippe-Chatrier.

We have had stronger years in recent history, so it is a top-heavy list. Nevertheless, ten on-court kits stood out the most. Below are the ten best fashion statements made at Roland Garros. It did not take long for the Swiss sportswear brand On to celebrate men's finalist Flavio Cobolli.

Currently, the homepage of the website directs shoppers to his outfit: Court-T Fade and matching shorts in Nebula/White. Fans can shop the look atAs a '90s kid, I am drawn to teal/navy like a moth to light. Andre Rublev's K-Swiss outfit was a breath of fresh air on the windy clay courts. The headbands and sweatbands gain additional points for accessorizing.

Fans can shop Rublev's Match Shirt and Shorts atFans understandably want top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka to get her own custom Nike kits. Still, Sabalenka's Black/Light Crimson NikeCourt Slam Tennis Dress was popular enough to sell out onlast year, but his lululemon ShowZero Tennis Short Sleeve and Shorts in Club Blue were another strong showing in Paris. Fans can shop Tiafoe's look atAdidas has come a long way since their bumblebee outfits from two years ago.

Men's champion Alexander Zverev, along with every other adidas athlete, rocked navy blue and white. Fans can shop the collection at. The custom dress featured a pleated skirt and mesh overlays awash in greys accented with pink. Fans can shop Gauff's signature collection atAs the official partner of Roland Garros, Lacoste did not disappoint.

Eva Lys rocked the Sleeveless Ultra Dry Stretch Tennis Polo and Shorts in two shades of green. Fans can shop Lys' collection at.

However, his On-Court Polo in Rose Pale Shorts in Orange was my personal favorite. Also, let us not forget the custom wolf jacket he wore onto the court. Fans can shop Djokovic's collection atWilson Tennis has been on an unstoppable run, much like Marta Kostyuk. Her grey tennis dress was simple, yet elegant.

Fans can shop the collection atNaomi Osaka is in a league of her own. Her custom gold Nike kit was inspired by the Eiffel Tower at night, but it was her gowns she wore onto the court before matches that drove fans wild. Fans can shop Osaka's signature collection atPat Benson covers professional tennis for Serve on Sports Illustrated, reporting on ATP and WTA events worldwide.

From Challenger tournaments to Grand Slams, he brings readers in-depth coverage, daily recaps, and exclusive interviews with some of the biggest names in the sport. With a decade of experience in sports journalism, Pat is recognized as a trusted voice in tennis media. You can contact him at 1989patbenson@gmail.com.





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