Top 10 Family Hatchbacks You Can Finance for Under £275 a Month

Expert analysis reveals ten affordable family hatchbacks with monthly PCP repayments under £275, emphasizing the importance of negotiating discounts to achieve the best deals.

With more than eight in ten new cars financed rather than bought outright with cash, most drivers are more interested in the cost of monthly repayments than the full list price of the latest vehicles.

For those hunting for an affordable family car to fulfil their motoring needs for the next four years, experts have revealed which dealerships motorists need to visit. Exclusive analysis for This is Money has identified ten hatchbacks with more than enough room for a family of 2.4 children, capacious boots to carry suitcases or a fortnight’s grocery haul, and – most importantly – low monthly Personal Contract Purchase (PCP) repayments of less than £275.

But, vitally, this is only if you know exactly how much salesmen are willing to slash off the standard price. According to Insider Car Deals, drivers who don’t haggle hard enough are typically losing out on an average saving of £860 when financing new family cars. In some cases, it can be as much as £1,031. Here’s a countdown of the popular hatches with the lowest available monthly payments, if you’re a strong negotiator.

Revealed: The family cars you can get for less than £275 a month. Experts exclusively reveal to This is Money the 10 best finance deals on popular hatchbacks Pat Hoy, founder of Insider Car Deals, says increasing competition for sales means dealers are using every avenue available to them to make their cars more appealing to finance customers. For models with high retail prices, manufacturers are commonly offering low APR on PCP deals to make the monthly costs more affordable.

This can sometimes make them more affordable than budget-friendly rivals, which have lower asking prices but higher APR. Throw into the mix the varying finance deposit contributions car makers are putting on the table, and the task of trying to work out the best deals can sometimes feel like you need a master’s degree in mathematics. But there’s also room for bartering on the prices dealerships initially extend to you.

Pat tells us that his team of mystery shoppers has identified a consistent pattern of dealers being willing to increase discounts on the prices they originally offer.

‘With a range of almost £100 a month between them (£176 to £274), there is a family car choice to suit most budgets,’ he says as he reveals the 10 best options for less than £275 a month. ‘There’s a mix of six petrol cars, three electrics and one hybrid, which means buyers even have a choice across fuel types.

’ FAMILY CARS FOR LESS THAN £275 A MONTH The Mercedes A-Class is one of the most premium family hatchbacks on the market. And despite a steep £33k price, drivers can get one for under £275 a month 10. Mercedes-Benz A-Class - £274 a monthVariant: A180 Sport Executive 5dr Auto PETROL List price: £33,255 Insider Car Deal total discount: £5,000 PCP APR: 3.9% (48 months) The Mercedes A-Class is one of the highest-rated family hatchbacks on the market.

Great to drive, with a wonderfully plush interior and lots of brand appeal, it’s a popular – though relatively expensive – choice. Mercedes – like Volvo – operates an agency sales model, which means pricing and any discounts are set centrally and dealers cannot add extra savings on top of what the manufacturer allows them.

But with the saving currently set at £5,000 and paired with a competitive 3.9 per cent PCP APR, the A180 Sport Executive manages to sneak into our group at a monthly cost of £274. The Cupra Born is the electric alternative to the Seat Leon. With an official range of 265 miles on a full charge, it should be up to most daily family car tasks. And all for £268 a month 9.

Cupra Born - £268 a monthVariant: 169kW e-Boost V1 59kWh 5dr Auto ELECTRIC List price: £35,690 Insider Car Deals total discount: £9,235 PCP APR: 5.9% (48 months) The Cupra Born EV is the most expensive car in our group, with a list price of £35,690. However, thanks to the Government’s Electric Car Grant (ECG) of £1,500, a generous £6,000 finance deposit contribution and an acceptable dealer discount, the monthly PCP payment on this 265-mile range version comes in under our £275 ceiling.

‘Dealers can use the £6,000 finance deposit contribution as cover for offering less dealer margin, meaning buyers typically leave £924 of additional achievable saving in the dealer’s pocket,’ Pat says. Find out what you should really pay for your next new car Most buyers have no idea what a genuinely strong new-car deal looks like before they walk into a showroom.

That means many either accept the dealer's first offer, or spend hours researching and negotiating without knowing whether they’ve actually done well. Insider Car Deals exists to solve that problem. Using independent pricing insight built from detailed market research and real-world dealer mystery shopping, it helps buyers discover the best deal price and total saving available for the exact new car they want





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