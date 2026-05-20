Top 10 Budget Destinations in Europe

There are numerous destinations in Europe that offer a full week's holiday experience for £500 or less, including flights and accommodation. According to a report by Kayak's Travel Check-In: Summer Savings 2026, a few of these destinations include Prague, Brussels, Tirana, Krakow, Berlin, Munich, Marseille, and Milan.

Despite news of holiday chaos and soaring flight costs, there's no need to write off your summer trip. There are plenty of destinations where you can enjoy a full week abroad for £500 or less, including return flights and accommodation.

The top 10 wallet-friendly destinations in Europe have been revealed, according to Kayak's Travel Check-In: Summer Savings 2026 report. From Prague's fairy-tale architecture and Krakow's medieval charm to the sun-drenched, buzzing waterfront of Marseilles, there's something for all tastes





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