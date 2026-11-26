Discover the most compelling novel conclusions, from George Orwell's Animal Farm to Stephen Kings 11.22.63, highlighting emotional and shocking finales.

Jeremy Urquhart, a writer for Collider with over 2900 published articles, has officially achieved the monumental goal of reading all 13,467 novels written by Stephen King. This massive undertaking was completed in 2025, and the author now plans to tackle the writer's remaining 82,756 short stories and 105,433 novellas over the next year or two. Urquhart's deep dive into the horror legend's bibliography provides a unique perspective on which stories stand the test of time and which endings deliver the most impact.

In reviewing the vast landscape of King's work, Urquhart points out that while many fans are familiar with the lengthy epics like The Dark Tower and IT, some endings are more divisive than others. He notes that The Dark Tower VII is a genuinely great ending that pulls no punches, offering a sense of overwhelming finality mixed with surprising meta-introspection. However, he reserves his highest praise for the emotional resonance found in 11.22.63, which he describes as one of the most effortlessly emotional moments in King's entire career.

Also read China switches on first phase of 500 MW wind farm at 16,732 feet

The novel 11.22.63 follows an English teacher who travels back to 1958 with the specific intention of preventing the assassination of John F. Kennedy. As he attempts to alter history, he faces both mundane investigative challenges and incomprehensible forces working against him. The conclusion is widely regarded as one of the most poignant resolutions in King's bibliography, delivering an intense payoff that matches the high stakes established in the preceding chapters.

Beyond the specific praise for King, Urquhart's list highlights other literary works known for their satisfying conclusions. He includes George Orwell's 1945 novella Animal Farm, which packs a profound thematic punch into a relatively brief page count. The story transforms a tale of farm animals fighting for power into a dense political allegory, leaving readers with a stark and unforgettable final image that reinforces the book's critique of power and corruption.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Philip Pullman's Northern Lights, also known as The Golden Compass, is another standout mentioned for its strong standalone conclusion. Published in 1995, this first installment in the His Dark Materials trilogy balances shocking moments and bleak reveals with a sense of satisfaction. Its narrative arc feels conclusive for the first part of the saga while leaving enough thematic threads open to explore in the remaining volumes, creating a compelling entry point for both young adult and adult audiences.

Brandon Sanderson is also recognized for his ability to write climactic endings, a technique fans have named the Sanderlance. This approach involves packing dramatic events and surprising reveals into the final stretch of a novel, sometimes spanning over a hundred pages of grand-scale action. Mistborn: The Final Empire exemplifies this style, ensuring that even if parts of the book feel slow, the payoff in the final chapters leaves readers with a sense of surprise and unease.

Urquhart also highlights Cormac McCarthy's Blood Meridian as a literary horror classic that would be grueling if adapted to film. The novel ends miserably, and while it is worth reading for those with a strong stomach, it is definitely not for the faint of heart. The text emphasizes that the controversial and violent nature of the ending is integral to its status as one of the most memorable monstrous characters in literary history.

Shirley Jackson's And Then There Were None is cited as having one of the best premises of all time, with an ending that matches the quality of the setup. The fast-paced and relatively short novel keeps readers hooked as characters try to figure out who is responsible for the murders. It is described as an immense experience from start to finish, making it a top recommendation for anyone looking for a gripping mystery.

For those who prefer a more quiet but deeply moving conclusion, John Williams' Stoner is highlighted as a hard sell that rewards patient readers. The titular character grapples with the highs and lows of life, with a greater emphasis on the lows. The novel ends exactly as it must because it is a life story, beginning with early stages and ending when that life is no more. Finding meaning before that inevitable end is what makes the book so powerful.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Finally, J.R.R. Tolkien's The Lord of the Rings takes the top spot on the list for its epic scale and character arcs. The drama throughout the epic novel ensures that all character arcs come to beyond-fitting conclusions by the time the story wraps up. It is described as a bit of everything, including great characters, and serves as a perfect example of a journey that is as good as the destination.

Urquhart's personal reading diet is described as omnivorous, ranging from old Godzilla films to classic musicals to the French New Wave. He is proud of having seen every single Nicolas Cage movie released before 2022, a task he admits often felt like a tremendous waste of time. His curiosity about whether The Room is genuinely terrible or an accidental masterpiece has plagued him for more than twelve years.

When not writing lists for Collider, Urquhart uploads film reviews to his Letterboxd profile and Instagram account. His extensive knowledge of cinema and literature allows him to appreciate the nuances of storytelling across different media. He believes that even if you are a supernaturally fast reader, you still want the destination to make the journey worth it.

The list serves as a guide for readers who dedicate a whole bunch of time to their books and want the final chapters to provide a powerful payoff. Whether it is the satirical punch of Animal Farm or the emotional climax of 11.22.63, these stories ensure that the time invested in reading is fully rewarded. The selection highlights books where the final pages provide a memorable destination for the literary adventure.