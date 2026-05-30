Toonami Reveals New June 2026 Schedule Change With Major Premiere

Toonami is making changes to its schedule this June with a brand new show finally premiering

‘s line up of programming later this June, and has revealed its major changes to its upcoming schedule ahead of the big debut. Toonami’s line up has been fairly strong through the year so far as not only have we gotten to see many of itsbut also some wild new shows too.

Now we’re about to get a new series later this June with a new shake up to the schedule.famous Reign of the Supermen arc from the original DC Comics . But this premiere will also shake up the schedule a bit, so fans will need to be ready for how it’s going to change following the end of another series as well.

The breakdown for Toonami’s new schedule of shows beginning on Saturday, June 13th breaks down as such , and it has now officially ended its run. This will be capped off with a special marathon of all 12 episodes of the anime airing on Saturday, June 6th from 11:00PM to 5:00AM, with the full new schedule kicking in the week later.

Season 3 will be taking point in the line up from that point on, and it’s going to fit it right with everything else as Toonami has been both a home for DC animated shows and cool anime releases in the past.as part of the Toonami programming block, and will then be made available for streaming with HBO Max the next day. Jack Quaid as Clark Kent/Superman, Alice Lee as Lois Lane, and Ishmel Sahid as Jimmy Olsen are returning as the main trio for the new season alongside an also returning Kiana Madeira as Kara Zor-El/Supergirl.

Darren Criss has also been added to the roster as Superboy. It’s yet to be revealed how this new take on the Reign of the Supermen arc from the comics will impact the show, and it’s exciting considering. We’ve already seen all kinds of changes for Clark Kent and the others, and it’s very possible we’ll get even more with these legendary heroes and villains in the mix.





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