Erik Alan Stromberg, 49, was charged on Wednesday with three counts of second-degree felony forcible sexual abuse.

A Tooele County councilman was charged with several felony sex crimes. Erik Alan Stromberg, 49, was charged on Wednesday with three counts of second-degree felony forcible sexual abuse.

The alleged victim filed a report with the Grantsville Police Department on January 24, 2024, accusing Stromberg of repeatedly touching her inappropriately and without consent in 2023, just after she had turned 18 years old. The victim reported that she would "freeze or pretend to be asleep because she was terrified and did not know what to do," the affidavit states.

Also read Goldsboro: Erik Jendresen & Howard A. Rodman Writing Cold War Thriller

She said that she confronted Stromberg about it at least four different times, but said: "he would deny or minimize the conduct, tell her it would not happen again, and then resume it over time.

" Stromberg initially denied the inappropriate touching, the affidavit states, but later admitted to touching her nearly a dozen times. He said the touching was both "consensual and sexually arousing" and "retaliatory" — claiming the victim had caused "a lot of pain and hurt.

Advertisement

" He said "there was a little bit of causing some hurt and pain back to her," the affidavit states. The police department initiated an investigation but ultimately referred the case to the Attorney General's Office due to a conflict of interest. Special agents at the Utah Attorney General's Office interviewed him on November 10. 2026.

Owl survives 65-mph collision with tractor-trailer, rescued by Carlisle trucking company A Lancaster County wildlife center says a rescued owl survived a shocking ordeal after colliding with a tractor-trailer and getting stuck in its air dam for 70 miles at 65 mph. The bird only suffered a left-eye injury. Lucas Jensen bought back his stolen bicycle. Winter storm brings first freeze of year, several inches of snow to Wasatch Front