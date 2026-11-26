Toobit promotes Yasser Elmansy to chief growth officer to lead international expansion and partnership development for the crypto exchange targeting global markets.

Toobit has officially appointed Yasser Elmansy as its new chief growth officer. This promotion expands his existing responsibilities at the cryptocurrency trading platform. The move aligns with the company's strategic goal of accelerating international growth. Elmansy will now oversee global expansion initiatives and broader business development.

Core Growth Strategy and Operational Scope

Yasser Elmansy's new role focuses on three primary areas for Toobit. He will direct market expansion efforts into new international regions. He is also tasked with developing strategic business partnerships. Additionally, he will manage the establishment of commercial relationships with industry participants. These efforts aim to support the exchange's expansion into diverse global markets. Elmansy will connect with traders around the world through these expanded channels.

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Professional Background and Industry Experience

Yasser Elmansy brings more than 10 years of experience in marketing and business development to this role. He began his entrepreneurial career in 2013 by establishing a marketing agency. That agency developed brand strategies and managed creative campaigns for clients across several industries. He entered the cryptocurrency sector in 2020 with roles at OKX and Pionex. At OKX, he handled international expansion and customer acquisition. He later became head of business development and partnerships at Pionex. In that capacity, he managed global business initiatives. Yasser noted that strong partnerships and local market understanding drive long-term growth.

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Toobit Market Position and Future Milestones

Toobit launched in 2022 as a high-performance exchange. The platform focuses on derivatives, automation, and trader customization. It currently serves more than 4.5 million active traders. The exchange offers over 2,500 trading instruments. Reported daily volumes exceed $30 billion. Toobit targets both retail and institutional participants. The platform operates across more than 100 countries. Yasser Elmansy joined Toobit in January 2026 as head of global business development. His previous work supported the exchange's entry into international markets. He is now positioned to strengthen relationships with existing partners.