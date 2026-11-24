Early, or “zero dose” measles shots, are recommended for 6-month-olds living in outbreak areas. Should that guidance be extended to all babies?

For decades, the measles vaccine guidance was straightforward: Children receive their first MMR shot at 12 to 15 months old, followed by a second dose between ages 4 and 6.

As measles outbreaks continue to soar nationwide, increasingly spilling from small, close-knit communities into the general population, a new question has emerged: Should doctors give measles shots earlier to better protect babies? Dr. Kristen Panthagani, an emergency medicine doctor in Connecticut, is worried about her baby, who has just turned 6 months old — too young for the measles-mumps-rubella vaccine that’s given after age 1.

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“I’ve been trying to figure out what to do to protect my son,” Panthagani said on her public health blog, called “. ” He’s “in a tricky period when it comes to measles. He’s in a window of vulnerability where he likely doesn’t have protection against the virus. ” Babies are born with antibodies against measles if their mothers have been vaccinated.

But new evidence shows that protection doesn’t last as long as previously thought.

“The assumption has always been that up until 6 months of age, babies are protected, and then from 6 to 12 months, there’s some waning,” said Dr. Buddy Creech, a pediatric infectious disease specialist and director of the Vanderbilt Vaccine Research Program at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. “That’s why we give the vaccine at 12 months. ”from Creech’s team shows that protection is gone long before a child’s first birthday.

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Researchers analyzed blood samples from 92 mother-infant pairs and found that less than 20% of 6-month-old babies still have those protective antibodies.

“By somewhere between 4 to 6 months of age, the majority of kids have completely lost the level of seroprotection that would be needed to protect against measles,” Creech said. He presented the research at an October meeting of the Infectious Diseases Society of America. It’s not been peer-reviewed. , a data investigation into how the deadly virus is roaring back and childhood vaccine defenses continue to crack and crumble.

Now that cases have exploded in the U.S., babies in that 6- to 11-month window are increasingly defenseless against the virus. When should kids get their measles shots? For decades, the guidance was straightforward: Children receive their first MMR shot at 12 to 15 months old, followed by a second dose between ages 4 and 6. Together, the shots are 97% effective at protecting against measles, usually for life.

In areas with active outbreaks, however, babies at 6 months old can get an early or “zero” MMR shot ahead of their two regular doses. And toddlers who’ve already had their first regular dose don’t have to wait until age 4 for their second shot. They’re eligible for the second dose 28 days after their first for maximum protection. Many parents in outbreak areas have taken advantage of the change in guidance.

“We have seen huge uptake in the zero dose as well as in the early second dose,” Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Dr. Debra Bogen said last week during a briefing with the Association of State and Territorial Health Officials. More than 67,000 early MMR shots have been given in Pennsylvania since July, according to the The growing question now is whether those exceptions should become more widely used — or whether the routine vaccination schedule itself needs reconsideration — now that the U.S. has lost its measles elimination status.

“There are people looking at this right now. They’re reviewing all of the latest science and seeing if the recommendation should change,” said Dr. Deanna Behrens, a Chicago-area pediatrician and secretary of the Illinois chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics.

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“We are on high alert. ”, though the number is likely a vast undercount. More than 1,000 of those cases have been in kids under 5. About 17% of those children have needed hospitalization.

Most kids recover from measles without a problem. But as the virus has caught fire across the U.S., doctors in outbreak zones have reported, including trouble breathing, severe dehydration, pneumonia and brain swelling. Babies with measles are also at greater risk of developing a condition called subacute sclerosing panencephalitis, or SSPE, years after their infection. It’s almost always fatal.

Twelve people have died of measles this year, according to state health departments. At least half of those deaths have been in babies or toddlers. The Vaccine Integrity Project, part of the University of Minnesota’s Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy, recently summarized the latest data on zero doses of MMR vaccine. The shot is 58% effective when given between 6 and 9 months, and 83% between 9 and 11 months.

Side effects from the shots, such as fever and, rarely, febrile seizures, were the same in younger and older children. But there’s also evidence, the Vaccine Integrity Project’s review found, that the zero dose may impact how well kids’ immune systems respond to the two routinely recommended MMR shots.

“It’s a trade-off right now,” said Dr. Heidi Moline, a pediatrician and clinical adviser to the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy. “When there’s a significant amount of measles virus circulating, the short-term benefit of protection against measles outweighs the long-term lower antibodies. ” As of now, there’s no indication the CDC is considering changes to the childhood vaccine schedule. The AAP said the group will review all of its immunization recommendations early next year.

The CDC didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. Vaccines recommended by the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices are generally free. There have been reports of health insurance claims being denied for early MMR vaccination, according to the AAP.

“This is something the vaccine policy people are really going to have to look at,” said Dr. Peter Hotez, co-director of the Texas Children’s Hospital Center for Vaccine Development.