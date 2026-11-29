Matias Maccelli and Brayden Schenn scored as the Islanders won 2-1 in Philadelphia, while Anthony Duclair left with a lower-body injury and Cam York spoiled Ilya Sorokin's shutout bid late.

The New York Islanders defeated the Philadelphia Flyers 2-1 on Saturday night at Xfinity Mobile Arena, winning the second half of a back-to-back on the road against a division rival.

Matias Maccelli and Brayden Schenn scored for the Islanders. Cam York spoiled Ilya Sorokin's shutout bid with 3:40 to play. The win came at a cost. Anthony Duclair left late in the first period with what looked like a right knee injury.

Also read Michkov misses Flyers vs. Islanders game because of illness

He struggled to get up after colliding with Cole Knuble and skated off under his own power but was tentative. The Islanders announced he would miss the rest of the night with a lower-body injury. Duclair missed a large portion of the 2024-25 season with a torn groin. Ilya Sorokin continues to dominate the Flyers.

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Sorokin dominates against Flyers

In 20 career starts against Philadelphia, he has five shutouts and a 12-3-4 record. Heading into Saturday, he had a .941 save percentage and 1.66 goals against average in those games. He nearly added a sixth shutout before York scored high glove side from the left circle. Maccelli opened the scoring in the second period off the rush.

Ben Hutton sprung him between two defenders, and Maccelli beat Nick Seeler and Oliver Bonk on the breakaway. Seeler, looking for Porter Martone, turned the puck over to Emil Heineman on the play. Schenn made it 2-0 at 13:30 of the second. Simon Holmstrom used skill to get to the net before Mathew Barzal found Schenn streaking toward the crease.

Seeler had another rough shift on the goal, losing Holmstrom on the wrap-around attempt and getting tricked by Barzal and Schenn on the follow-up, leaving Schenn wide open. The Flyers came out with jump in the first period and had chances, including a third-period breakaway after Tyson Foerster forced a turnover by Islanders defenseman Matthew Schaefer. But Philadelphia missed the net on 23 shot attempts and managed just 22 shots on goal.

Flyers deal with injuries

They got several high-danger shots with the net empty at 6-on-5 but could not find the equalizer. Matvei Michkov missed Saturday's game with an illness after also missing Friday's game over a disciplinary matter. Owen Tippett remains out day-to-day with a lower-body injury after going through warmups Friday. The Flyers used 11 forwards and seven defensemen.

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Oliver Bonk drew back into the lineup after being a healthy scratch Friday. David Jiricek, who had an assist Friday, was scratched Saturday. The Islanders were far from their best despite the win. A day after a disconnected game against Winnipeg, they were better mostly through will rather than skill.

Islanders struggle offensively

Breakouts were lacking, the forecheck was inconsistent and outside of Mathew Barzal's line between Simon Holmstrom and Emil Heineman, they rarely cycled the puck. Adam Pelech had one of his best nights of the season, especially on the penalty kill at 4-on-5. New York defended well throughout the lineup, rarely letting the Flyers into dangerous areas and backchecking hard. But the offensive problems remain, compounded by cascading injuries, particularly for Matthew Schaefer, who is managing a heavier than usual workload.

Adding Duclair to the injured list makes finding solutions harder. The Flyers head north to face the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday at 7:30 p.m. on NBCSP.