Tony Walker Financial Life Seven Up Black Cab Driver

Seven Up star Tony Walker reveals his 47-year journey as a London black cab driver, from poverty to semi-retirement. Explore his earnings, career mistakes, and views on the future of taxi industry.

Seven Decades documentary star Tony Walker has spent nearly half a century navigating the streets of London as a black cab driver. The 71-year-old actor, who lives in Epping Forest, Essex, with his wife Debbie, recently reflected on his financial journey, describing his time in the iconic taxi industry as a rewarding but challenging career path. Walker, who has three adult children and six grandchildren, views his work as more than just a job, considering his fellow cast members from the series to be like family.

Childhood Poverty and Early Work

Walker grew up in Bethnal Green in London's East End as one of four children. His family experienced significant financial hardship, living initially in a bomb-damaged terraced house before moving to a three-bedroom council flat. His father, Johnnie, was described as a three-card trickster who spent time in prison, while his mother, who lived to 65, pained his suits to ensure the family had food on the table. Despite these difficulties, Walker recalls having a happy upbringing where everyone faced similar economic conditions.

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His first paid employment began at age seven or eight, working in a local greengrocer's shop for six shillings a week. In his teens, he worked in stables earning ten shillings a week, driven by a deep affection for horses that began when he first rode a Shetland pony. He also worked as a bookie's runner at the Hackney Wick greyhound track, where he could earn around £60 for placing £600 in bets over an afternoon. These early experiences taught him the value of money and the realities of living by his wits.

Becoming A Black Cab Driver

In his twenties, Walker took The Knowledge qualification to become a black cab driver, following in the footsteps of his two older brothers. He has been driving for 47 years and is now semi-retired. He considers becoming a cabbie his best money decision, having purchased his first used black cab for £3,300 in 1984. Over the years, he has owned three additional cabs, although most drivers, including himself, now lease their vehicles due to rising costs.

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A new black cab today costs approximately £77,000, a significant increase from the past. Walker leased new cabs every four or five years to maintain a smart appearance. While driving a black cab provides a good living, he notes that most drivers do not get rich, with tips rarely exceeding £5 to £10. His earnings were particularly strong in the 1980s when he worked long hours to support his growing family.

Financial Mistakes And Side Gigs

Walker admits to a significant financial error early in his career: losing his first car, a used Hillman Hunter, on a bet. He had purchased the vehicle for £380 in 1976 but was forced to sell it after paying out to three winning punters in a single afternoon. This incident left him without transportation and financially strained. He also pursued other income streams, including minor acting roles as an extra in productions like The Sweeney and Empire Of The Sun. He even served as a stand-in for Christian Bale in Empire Of The Sun due to his height, which was over five feet tall.

More recently, he appeared in a Lancome perfume advertisement alongside Joanna Lumley, an experience he found particularly enjoyable. His role as a cabbie has also opened doors for him in the entertainment world. Famous passengers such as Sigourney Weaver, Catherine Zeta Jones, Hugh Grant, Johnny Depp, and John Cleese have ridden in his taxi. Many recognize him from the Seven Up series, leading to engaging conversations and occasional requests for autographs. Walker has been dubbed the gabby cabbie because of his ability to chat with anyone.

Impact Of Uber And Mayor Sadiq Khan

The financial landscape for black cab drivers has changed dramatically in recent years. Walker attributes the increasing difficulty of the profession to the rise of Uber and other rival cab firms. He believes that the current Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, is not supportive of traditional cabbies. Specific policies such as the pedestrianization of Oxford Street are cited as measures that do not benefit cab drivers. The number of black cabbies in London has dropped from 24,000 when Walker started to approximately 16,000 today.

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Despite these challenges, Walker maintains that nobody knows London better than a black cab driver. He views appearing in the Seven Up documentary series as one of the best things that has ever happened to him. His wife Debbie, who is also a cabbie, supports him in his career. The couple has taken various trips, including a Caribbean cruise earlier this year that cost more than £2,000, which Walker described as the best holiday of his life.

Future Financial Plans For Family

Walker describes himself as not an extravagant person, focusing on practical expenses and quality family time. He has managed his finances carefully over his long career, balancing the needs of his family with his professional commitments. He has three grown-up children, a boy and two girls, all in their 40s. He plans to pass on whatever is left to his wife and family when his time comes.

His primary goal is to help provide for the future of his six grandchildren. This legacy planning reflects his long-term perspective on wealth and family responsibility. Having worked hard for his money throughout his life, Walker is content with his achievements and the stability he has provided for his loved ones. His story remains a testament to the resilience and dedication of London's black cab drivers.