Tony Romo has signed with Betr as chief predictions officer and equity partner, marking his first major media move since leaving CBS Sports following an arrest and suspension.

Tony Romo has a new media home. The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback and NFL broadcaster has signed with Betr, the betting and predictions app co-founded by Jake Paul and Joey Levy, to become the company's chief predictions officer and an equity partner.

The company announced the move on Wednesday. The role is a media play. Romo will appear in original content, deliver sports-related predictions and serve as a face of the brand in marketing. He will also help shape how the company connects with fans across its Super App.

Also read Tony Romo lands first sponsorship deal since drunk driving arrest

Betr Signs Tony Romo as Chief Predictions Officer

Betr posted about the signing on X, quoting Romo's announcement post: Got our guy. Pumped to have you on the team. Early details on the sponsorship note that Romo will create content, deliver sports picks and push Betr's gaming products alongside a roster that includes Johnny Manziel and Patrick Beverley. Romo said the new role fits his career-long focus on anticipating what happens next.

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I've spent my entire career trying to anticipate what's going to happen next, whether that was on the field or in the broadcast booth, he said in a statement. Now I get to put those instincts to work in a completely new way with Betr. What Jake, Joey and the team are building is really interesting because they're bringing so many different ways for fans to engage with sports and gaming together in one place, Romo added.

I'm looking forward to having some fun, making predictions and being part of where this company is headed. And I've got a pretty good feeling about what's coming next. Betr co-founder Joey Levy praised Romo's reputation for forecasting outcomes. Tony Romo has built an extraordinary reputation around something that sits at the very heart of our business: predictions, Levy said.

Romo Becomes Equity Partner in Betr App

His ability to see what's coming before anyone else has made him one of the most compelling personalities in sports. Levy said Betr sees a major opportunity in bringing Romo's talent and personality into its growing ecosystem. Tony is becoming an equity partner in Betr and will play a meaningful role in how we connect with fans across our Super App, he said.

We're building a gaming and entertainment platform unlike anything else in the market, and Tony is the perfect person to help us bring that vision to life. The Betr deal marks Romo's first major media move since parting ways with CBS Sports. The network suspended him after his arrest and later formally cut ties with him a few months later. CBS replaced Romo with JJ Watt in the booth.

Romo pleaded no contest after the arrest. He lost his driving privileges for six months and entered an alcohol assessment program. Romo attributed the incident to an over-reliance on alcohol stemming from football-related injuries, according to previous reporting. He was also hit with several new citations after his OWI arrest, further jeopardizing a return to NFL broadcasts.

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BetR Deal Marks Romos New Media Move

Neither Romo nor Betr mentioned the arrest or a television return in Wednesday's rollout. The announcement focused on predictions, content and the equity partnership rather than his departure from broadcasting. The signing adds Romo to a Betr roster that also features Johnny Manziel and Patrick Beverley. The company framed the group as part of its push into sports gaming and entertainment content.

Romo spent years in the broadcast booth after a long NFL career with the Cowboys. His move to Betr places him in the sports betting and predictions space, where media personalities are increasingly used to drive engagement and product promotion. Romo's exit from CBS Sports came during a broader period of change in NFL broadcasting.

ESPN's booth was in the spotlight amid a bitter and public feud between Joe Buck and Troy Aikman, Fox's Greg Olsen started to look for a new TV home, and networks coveted NFL names like Travis Kelce and Sean McVay. For Betr, the deal gives the app a well-known football name with decades of on-field and broadcast experience. For Romo, it offers a new platform to make predictions and promote gaming products while holding an ownership stake in the company.

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