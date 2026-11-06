Tony Pollard, Calvin Ridley Trade Tracker: Titans' New Price Tag Complicates Move

With the trade deadline only four days away now for the NFL, you can only really trust what's right in front of you. As far as the Tennessee Titans go, a 1-7 te

Oct 4, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Tennessee Titans running back Tony Pollard runs the ball during the third quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connectfor the NFL, you can only really trust what's right in front of you. As far as the Tennessee Titans go, a 1-7 team is bound to make some noise on the market. But after trading Jeffery Simmons last week, things have come to a halt.

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However, the trade train may not have completely pulled into the station for Tennessee. This morning,dropped an update on the Titans' price tags for a few of their veterans, as well as the team's general attitude toward their state of affairs right now.

"After the Simmons trade, the Titans like the way their team is playing," Breer began, going on to note that the team is still evaluating Cam Ward, and won't simply "give away" guys like Tony Pollard and Calvin Ridley. Although, everybody has a price in this league. The Simmons trade proved that.listened on both players.

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" The temperature right now suggests that it would take at least a fourth-round pick to "pry" Pollard away from the Titans, while Ridley could potentially be drawn away for something like a sixth-rounder. Oct 11, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans wide receiver Calvin Ridley stiff arms Houston Texans cornerback Kamari Lassiter during the second half at Nissan Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectIf Pollard is truly on the market, this is a price that could bring things down to the wire. For Ridley, on the other hand, a sixth may be the sweet spot to move the seasoned WR. Regarding the former, Pollard is really only a primary options for teams that are out on Indianapolis Colts star Jonathan Taylor.

As Breer puts it: "Pollard has drawn interest from teams looking for running back help that don’t want to pay the freight for Taylor.

" But Pollard's mid-season development into a pure RB1 workhorse has changed things. Initially, trading the 29-year old rusher in the final year of his contract seemed inevitable. Yet now, as long as he's assistingHe's likely gone after this season either way, which is likely why this move is still on the table.

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However, it may take dire need for a team to cough up a fourth for a back in the unique age and contract situation that Pollard is in. Ridley, on the other hand, is much easier to part with. The 31-year old receiver has passed his prime of production in Nashville. Mostly healthy and with a little gas left in the tank, Ridley could realistically be pitched to a contender as some late-season WR help.

The Titans, however, just don't have a spot for him anymore. It'll be interesting to see if any team believes it's worth a late pick to pluck Ridley from the Titans. It wouldn't be all that surprising if Tennessee came down from their standards in Ridley's case specifically, either. Would they trade Ridley at a lower late just to clear out their overstuffed WR room?

We'll know the answer to both and more in just a few more days.