Tony Parks & the Salt Lake Bee'swho could get a call up?

The Salt Lake Bee’s are back home this week and that means we’ll see the Bee’s on KMYU-TV Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday this week. The voice of the Bee’s, Ton

The Salt Lake Bee’s are back home this week and that means we’ll see the Bee’s on KMYU-TV Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday this week. The voice of the Bee’s, Tony Parks talked with Adam Mikulich about the positive vibes with the club.

The team won 4 out of their last 6 games and the pitching is a big reason why. Plus, what about any potential call-up by the parent club Angels? Also a number of activities that the fans are going to love this week at the Ball Park at America First Square.

Paris Hilton arrived in Utah in support of two families who filed lawsuits alleging medical neglect and malpractice at the same troubled teens facility she wasFamily and friends of a man who died after a diving incident near Cisco Beach at Bear Lake have shared their heartbreak and memories following his death.

Greg JoA weekend BASE jumping accident in a Utah canyon killed two people, one of them a daredevil athlete best known for performing onstage with Madonna at the 2012 SA 21-year-old man was taken into custody early Sunday morning, accused of fleeing from police at a high-rate of speed and striking a Utah Highway Patrol vehicleUtah Attorney General Derek Brown said BYU and Utah deserve honest competition and that he and Gov. Spencer Cox stand behind the Big 12's right to enforce its r





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