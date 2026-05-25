The AEW Double or Nothing Buy-In event has caused widespread discontent among WWE fans, who feel that Tony Khan is prioritizing fan joy over brand obligations.

Tony Khan has conjured up a storm of controversy with his AEW Double or Nothing Buy-In event, where wrestling legends like Mick Foley , MJF , and Darby Allin stole the show.

Foley, a WWE legend, shocked fans with his promo skills and his endorsement of Darby as the champion for outsiders and weirdos. The event made fans eager to buy the main PPV, using a combination of wrestling, emotion, crowd heat, legend aura, and storytelling. This has infuriated The Chadster, who believes that wrestling should mainly be about brand synergy, cross-promotional obligations, and respecting shareholders' quarterly objectives.

Khan's decision to make wrestling feel like it matters to people instead of to shareholders has cheesed The Chadster off, and Foley's appearance in AEW has been seen as a personal betrayal of WWE history





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AEW Double Or Nothing Buy-In Mick Foley MJF Darby Allin Tony Khan The Chadster Wrestling Controversy

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