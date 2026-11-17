The 2026 AEW Continental Classic will kick off this week on Dynamite and Collision, and we now know who will make up the blue and gold leagues. Last year at Wo

in the finals of the 2025 Continental Classic to become the new Continental Champion. This marked the end of the Rainmaker's historic title reign, which lasted for 647 days.

Now, almost one year later and after countless title defenses, Moxley will look to successfully defend the Continental Championship in arguably one of pro wrestling's most grueling round-robin tournaments. But will the Death Riders be able to survive this year's batch of competitors?

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This evening, during halftime of the NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Los Angeles Chargers, AEW President Tony Khan and Tony Schiavone announced this year's gold and blue leagues, and it might be the most competitive tournament in the company's history. Who will Jon Moxley face in the 2026 AEW Continental Classic?

While the Continental Classic has typically been rather unpredictable when it comes to who would make it to the finals and leave with the Continental Championship, it appears AEW might have tipped its hand entirely too early. , the Death Riders teamed up with the Conglomeration to take on The Cut in an Anarchy in the Arena match. The finish of the match saw the leader of The Cut, Jay White,Moxley rarely takes pinfall losses in All Elite Wrestling.

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His last came at the hands of Mark Davis in a tag match on the October 14 episode of. This was Moxley's first pinfall loss on weekly AEW television since April, when he lost to Will Ospreay in an eight-man tag. , it certainly appears that AEW is setting up a Continental Classic final next month between Jay White and Jon Moxley for the title. Will this happen?

Or is AEW trying to swerve fans' expectations? We'll find out soon enough. Matt Black got involved in the wrestling media industry over two decades ago, covering WWE video games released by Acclaim, THQ, and 2K. He has been covering professional wrestling for multiple digital outlets since 2019. He is the former Senior Editor of WrestleZone and has extensive knowledge of the entire wrestling industry.

In his spare time, Matt enjoys cheering for the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Lakers. He's also a diehard comic book movie fan and doesn't pick sides when it comes to the endless debates of Marvel versus DC.