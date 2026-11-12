AEW booked five matches between FTR and Motor City Machine Guns in one month. The series concluded with MCMG as number-one contenders, challenging fan complaints about WWE repetition.

A notable booking decision by All Elite Wrestling ( AEW) involved scheduling five matches between the FTR team and the Motor City Machine Guns within a period of less than one month. This series concluded with the Motor City Machine Guns securing three victories against FTR's two wins, thereby earning them a shot at the AEW World Tag Team Championship. The narrative surrounding this run highlights a distinct contrast in audience reception compared to similar long-running feuds in the wrestling industry.

Core Details Of The Five Match Series

AEW Head of Creative Tony Khan orchestrated a multi-week storyline that featured the same two tag teams facing off repeatedly. The first major point of contention in this booking choice was the frequency, with five separate bouts occurring in a short timeframe. Each match progressed with different outcomes, allowing the story to evolve rather than remaining static. The Motor City Machine Guns, consisting of Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin, managed to edge out FTR, comprising Drew Gulak and Trent Seven, in the final tally of the series.

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The mechanics of the storytelling relied on continuity and accumulated history. Unlike traditional single-episode rivalries, this format required the audience to track wins, losses, and interference tactics across multiple events. The final match saw Alex Shelley roll up Drake Maverick at the buzzer, finalizing the 3-2 series score. This result immediately elevated the Motor City Machine Guns to the status of number-one contenders for the world tag team titles, providing a clear and tangible payoff for the long build.

Fan Reaction And Industry Comparisons

The audience response to the FTR and Motor City Machine Guns rivalry stood in stark contrast to common criticisms leveled at World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE). Critics often argue that WWE maintains a status quo where top stars rarely lose and main events resolve in predictable fashion. However, during the AEW matches, fans responded with cheers and applause rather than the booing that typically accompanies perceived repetitive booking in other promotions. This reaction suggests a willingness among viewers to engage with serialized narratives that feature genuine progression and stakes.

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Wrestling commentator and industry observer Shane Taylor pointed out the disparity in how different promotions are judged. While WWE has faced backlash for repeating similar championship scenarios over years, AEW was celebrated for utilizing repetition to deepen character arcs and match quality. The Motor City Machine Guns received a standing ovation after their fifth match, indicating that the crowd valued the investment in the ongoing competition. This positive reception challenges the notion that fans only respond to momentary highlights without context or continuity.

Real World Impact And Future Implications

The outcome of this five-match series has direct implications for the AEW World Tag Team Championship picture. With the Motor City Machine Guns crowned as the number-one contenders, a title match is now scheduled or anticipated, raising the stakes for the current champions. This development demonstrates how AEW can use extended feuds to elevate mid-card talent to main event status. The series provided a platform for both teams to showcase their endurance and adaptability, rewarding fans who followed the storyline closely.

The broader impact of this booking strategy may influence how other promotions approach long-term feuds. The success of the FTR versus Motor City Machine Guns series indicates that modern audiences are capable of handling complex, multi-part narratives. It also highlights the role of creative leadership in determining the direction of such storylines. By allowing the story to unfold naturally with alternating winners and escalating interference, AEW created a compelling product that resonated with its viewer base. This approach contrasts sharply with the static nature of many other wrestling storylines, offering a different model for fan engagement and investment in professional wrestling outcomes.