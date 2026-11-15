Tony Hawk Shares First Look At New Grandson Ronin After Nirvana Concert Nostalgia

Tony Hawk reveals details about his new grandson Ronin Walker Cobain Hawk, his skating interests, and reflects on past concerts and family legacy in new interview.

Professional skateboarder Tony Hawk has opened up about the arrival of his newest family member, Ronin Walker Cobain Hawk, while also sharing nostalgic reflections on a pivotal moment in rock history. The legendary athlete recently discussed the joys and responsibilities of becoming a grandfather for the seventh time, highlighting the unique bond he shares with the infant while maintaining his active lifestyle.

Tony Hawk Welcomes New Grandson Ronin

The joyous occasion arrived when Tony Hawk's daughter Frances and her partner Riley welcomed their son into the world. The birth was officially announced on September 28, 2024, with Frances posting a heartfelt message on Instagram to share the news with their community. She wrote, "Welcome to the world most beautiful son. We love you more than anything," referring to the newborn named Ronin Walker Cobain Hawk.

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This new arrival adds to a large and expanding family tree for the skating icon. Tony Hawk was officially awarded the title of "grandpa" in September 2020, when his daughter Riley, who is thirty-three years old, and her partner Frances, who is thirty-four years old, welcomed their first child, Robin Walker Cobain Hawk. The addition of Ronin brings the total number of grandchildren in the immediate family circle to seven, marking a significant era in the Hawk family's history.

Skateboarding And Parenting Philosophy

Despite the fame associated with his grandfather, Tony Hawk emphasized that he does not intend to place any expectations on the four-month-old to follow in his footsteps. In an exclusive interview with Us Weekly, the fifty-six-year-old skateboarder revealed that he wants Ronin to forge his own path without any pressure. He believes that allowing the child natural freedom is the best approach for his development as an individual.

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However, natural aptitude and interest seem to be present from a very young age. Tony Hawk noted that his grandson loves riding a skateboard around the house. The pair often engage in skating sessions indoors, which Hawk admitted is a loud affair. While Ronin has recently attempted to skate on his own for short periods, the baby still prefers having his grandfather hold him, as that method allows them to go faster and enjoy the ride more securely.

Reflections On Nirvana And 1991

Beyond family updates, Tony Hawk shared a glimpse into his past by posting an old concert stub on his Instagram Story earlier in February. The ticket granted entry to a Nirvana concert that took place on October 19, 1991. Hawk wrote that he went straight from a S.U.A.S. event at the Houston Skatepark to this iconic show, connecting his professional life in skateboarding with the cultural shifts of the early nineties.

This reflection on the past stands in contrast to his current focus on the future. The concert stub serves as a reminder of the era that shaped his youth, while his current days are filled with the responsibilities and joys of raising his grandchildren. The juxtaposition of a legendary rock performance from three decades ago with the gentle moments of modern grandfatherhood highlights the passage of time in Hawk's life.

Family Dynamics And Future Plans

Tony Hawk described his mindset as a grandparent as one of calm and experience. Having raised six children, he feels confident in his ability to navigate the challenges of parenting. He stated that they do not freak out over the smallest setbacks or concerns, having managed to raise "decent humans" through multiple cycles of child-rearing. This experience brings a sense of ease to his role as a grandfather.

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He added that taking care of a grandchild has been a blast, noting the specific joy he feels when his grandson arrives at his house. The child knows that his grandparents are available and that fun is imminent. This look of joy on the baby's face provides a gratification that Hawk said makes him proud on a level he never imagined when he first became a father.

Although the six adult children are now out of the house, the family remains close. Tony Hawk mentioned that they all keep coming back, and he expresses deep gratitude for their return. The household remains a hub of activity and love, with the arrival of Ronin ensuring that the legacy of the Hawk family continues to grow and evolve in meaningful ways.