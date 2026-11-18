Director Tony Gilroy releases Behemoth! starring Pedro Pascal. The film explores the life of an elite cellist where the score is central. Opens December 4.

Director Tony Gilroy has released his latest cinematic achievement, Behemoth!, a complex narrative centered on Alex, an elite cello performer portrayed by actor Pedro Pascal. The production distinguishes itself by treating the musical score as an equal co-star to the human cast, weaving the audio landscape inextricably with the visual storytelling throughout its entire runtime. This unique approach marks a significant convergence of Gilroy's dual passions for screenwriting and musical composition, reflecting decades of personal artistic evolution and industry experience.

The film distinguishes itself through the involvement of nine well-known composers who crafted the distinct musical voices for various scenes. Michael Ables, Emily Bear, Lukas Frank, Michael Giacchino, James Newton Howard, Henry Jackman, Nami Melumad, Brandon Roberts, and Alan Silvestri all contributed to the score. Gilroy realized he needed different creative voices for each fictional project within the film, treating the composers like actors he had to cast with precision.

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Opening with Alex participating in a recording session while an orchestra performs around him, the director utilizes the music to trigger vivid flashbacks from Alex's personal history. These flashbacks align perfectly with the evolving melody, making it frequently difficult for the audience to determine whether Alex values his musical performance more than his personal relationships. He often struggles to remain present with his lovers, friends, and family members while simultaneously giving his complete dedication to the cello.

Music means a lot to all of us, but for Alex it means everything, said Gilroy during a panel after a press screening at the New York Film Festival. The director explained that there is no place where the music stops, creating a continuous stream of emotion that drives the narrative forward. This intensity mirrors the real-world challenges faced by the cast, particularly Pascal, who described learning to play the cello credibly as the hardest thing he had ever done creatively for a part.

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Pascal noted that he followed Gilroy's advice and took the cello with him everywhere, noting that the physical challenge and meticulousness were incredible. He admitted that he never fully caught up to proper bow-holding techniques in time, but found ecstasy in that struggle. Actor Will Arnett, who plays Alex's brother, and Eva Victor, who plays fellow musician Nadia, also shared their admiration for the film's intimate story and Pascal's commitment to the role.

At seventy years old, Gilroy describes the project as a culmination of his lifelong interests, noting that movies are in his blood. His father Frank wrote the play The Subject Was Roses and over a dozen screenplays, while his brothers Dan and John are also established in the film industry as a screenwriter and editor respectively. The three brothers previously collaborated on the acclaimed Star Wars series Andor, highlighting the family's deep roots in storytelling across multiple generations.

Gilroy initially found inspiration for his musical journey after watching The Beatles on television, which prompted him to start playing in bands at age twelve. He performed in clubs at thirteen and later moved to Boston where he continued playing, believing he was quite skilled. By nineteen, he was working as a demo studio player in Boston before receiving an invitation to Los Angeles to work with musicians from Little Feat and Elton John's band.

He pursued music intensely until his mid-twenties but eventually realized he would not reach his desired artistic height. He completely excised music from his life and worked as a bartender for six years before achieving success as a screenwriter. Gilroy made his directing debut with the 2007 film Michael Clayton, and while searching for the proper score for that project, he fell in love with music again, becoming obsessed with scores for the last twenty years of his career.

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Searchlight Pictures is scheduled to release Behemoth! on December 4, bringing this two-year labor of love to general audiences. The film recently had its world premiere during the 64th New York Film Festival on October 2, 2026, at the Walter Reade Theater. Cast members including Pedro Pascal, Will Arnett, Kaya Ralls, Sanne Wohlenberg, Eva Victor, and Alexa Swinton attended the press conference and premiere events at Alice Tully Hall in New York City.

The production also showcased its international appeal during the 70th BFI London Film Festival on October 13, 2026. The gala and European premiere took place at The Royal Festival Hall, where Gilroy, Pascal, Lux Pascal, Eva Victor, and Alexa Swinton were in attendance. These festival screenings provided critics and audiences with their first opportunity to witness the complex interplay between the character's internal struggles and the elaborate musical score that drives the narrative forward.