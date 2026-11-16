Pedro Pascal Clarifies Fantastic Four Reshoots Conflict That Caused Him to Miss Star Wars Dinner

Screenwriter Tony Gilroy clarifies actor Diego Pascal missed a Star Wars Disney dinner due to flu and Fantastic Four reshoots. Detailed account of the misunderstanding at LACMA.

Pedro Pascal used a public panel at the Vanity Fair Screening Room inside the Los Angeles County Museum of Art to clear up a significant misunderstanding regarding his absence from a major Disney event. The seventy-year-old screenwriter Tony Gilroy had raised the issue during their discussion, referencing a specific dinner that the Chilean-American actor had not attended. Pascal expressed genuine disbelief that Gilroy might have believed he intentionally skipped the gathering, emphasizing that external professional commitments were the sole reason for his non-appearance.

Pascal clarified the situation by referencing a very brief lunch window he had shared with Gilroy prior to the dinner event. He explained that he was simultaneously undertaking reshoots for the film Fantastic Four, which required him to fly to Tokyo. After completing work on set that night, he was flown back immediately and remained on set while suffering from the flu. This intense schedule made it impossible for him to attend the social function organized by the production team.

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The Fantastic Four reshoots forced Pascal into an unexpected and exhausting journey that left little time for rest or socializing. He stated that the logistical demands of the production required immediate international travel, which directly conflicted with the timing of the Disney Star Wars dinner. Pascal noted that he was on a set, dealing with illness, while the rest of the cast and crew were preparing for the evening event. This physical toll highlighted the rigorous demands of modern superhero film production and the personal sacrifices actors often make.

The screenwriter recalled that the entire group was required to leave their hotel and travel to a pagoda for a special dinner centered around the franchise. Gilroy described the event as a large Star Wars dinner hosted by Disney, where everyone had their picture taken. He noted that he and other cast members left the hotel while his wife was getting ready, and they proceeded to the venue where all the Star Wars personnel were present. The atmosphere was celebratory, with numerous celebrities and production staff in attendance.

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Gilroy admitted that his initial impression was that Pascal was simply being too hip and cool to join the group. The screenwriter stated that it only later turned out that Pascal had returned to his hotel and gone straight to bed to recover. Gilroy remarked that this behavior reflected Pascal's true character, suggesting the actor prioritized his health and rest over socializing. The comment was made in good humor during the panel discussion to clear the air regarding the missed event.

Pascal later elaborated on his character portrayal in the upcoming Marvel Studios project directed by Tony Gilroy. He plays the role of Alex Serian, described as a former child prodigy and a master cellist. The narrative follows Alex as he navigates his unique background and skills within the larger story structure. This role requires significant physical and emotional preparation, further explaining why he needed rest during the production phase.

The clarification at the museum event highlighted the rigorous demands of modern superhero film production. Actors are often required to travel internationally for reshoots, sometimes on short notice, which can conflict with promotional or social events. The incident serves as an example of how tight schedules can lead to misunderstandings among cast and crew. Fans of the franchise continue to anticipate the release of the film featuring these complex character dynamics.

The discussion at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art provided fans with insider details about the making of the movie. It underscored the collaborative nature of the production and the personal challenges actors face during filming. As the release date approaches, more insights into the cast's experiences and the creative process are likely to emerge. The event concluded with a better understanding of the circumstances surrounding Pascal's absence from the Star Wars dinner.