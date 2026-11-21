Andor creator Tony Gilroy advocates for a Star Wars spinoff focusing on Cassian Andor universe characters, highlighting narrative potential left open in the series finale.

Star Wars creator Tony Gilroy is actively encouraging Lucasfilm and Disney to develop a new spinoff series based on the acclaimed show Andor. The series concluded its two-season run in 2025, leaving behind a rich tapestry of characters and narrative threads that Gilroy believes warrant further exploration. He emphasizes that the extensive canon built during the show provides ample material for future storytelling initiatives.

Gilroy Advocates For Cassian Universe Expansion

Tony Gilroy stated that he does not see how the events of the finale can remain disconnected from future canonical stories. He noted that the creators built a significant amount of intellectual property and character history over twenty-four hours of screen time. Gilroy pointed out that he left the franchise with a specific narrative hook involving a baby, implying that someone will continue that storyline at some point. This perspective highlights his confidence in the narrative depth established by the series.

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Key Characters Left In Narrative Limbo

Although many central figures from Andor were killed off during the show, several important characters remain available for future stories. Bix Caleen, played by Adria Arjona, was shown holding a baby at the end of the series finale, strongly implying that this child is Cassian Andor's offspring. This detail serves as a primary catalyst for potential spinoff projects focusing on the next generation of rebels or the personal lives of survivors.

Other characters also present opportunities for continuation. Denise Gough's Dedra Meero is currently languishing in an Imperial prison, offering a pathway for stories involving Imperial politics or prison breaks. Elizabeth Dulau's Kleya Marki could potentially embark on more missions for the Rebellion. These characters provide diverse angles for new narratives within the Star Wars galaxy.

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Post-Rogue One Storytelling Opportunities

The series chronicled the five years of Cassian Andor's life before he died on the mission to steal the Death Star plans. While fans know his ultimate fate, the intermediate years are ripe for expansion. Characters like Luthen Rael, played by Stellan Skarsgård, Syril Karn, played by Kyle Soller, and Cinta Kaz, played by Varada Sethu, were eliminated during the show. However, their legacies and the worlds they inhabited remain significant parts of the franchise lore. Gilroy's time in the Star Wars franchise is over, so any such project would require a new creative team to handle.

Current And Future Star Wars Programming

Currently, there are only two upcoming Star Wars TV shows officially slated for release. Ahsoka season two will arrive in early 2027, featuring Rosario Dawson's Ahsoka Tano in the post-Return of the Jedi era. This season will also involve Lars Mikkelsen's Grand Admiral Thrawn, who has resurfaced following his disappearance. The timeline for these events places the show after the original trilogy, expanding the universe further.

Star Wars: Maul - Shadow Lord season two is also expected to premiere sometime in 2027. That show follows Darth Sidious' former apprentice as he attempts to rebuild his criminal empire following the conclusion of the Clone Wars. Additionally, all eight episodes of Star Wars: Visions Presents - The Ninth Jedi were released on August 5. These projects demonstrate the broad scope of the current franchise strategy.

Upcoming Movie And Streaming Schedule

Star Wars: Starfighter, the franchise's next movie, will be released on May 28, 2027. This release date sets a clear milestone for the continuation of theatrical Star Wars storytelling. Meanwhile, Andor can be streamed in its entirety on Disney+. The platform also hosts the rest of the other Star Wars movies and TV shows, allowing viewers to revisit the canon that Gilroy helped expand. The creator noted that he is not in constant communication with Lucasfilm anymore, so he does not know if such a project is being considered, let alone worked on.