Tony Gilroy Directs Pedro Pascal in Behemoth Movie Review

Director Tony Gilroy teams with Pedro Pascal for Behemoth, a non-linear film tribute to cinema music featuring nine composers. This review explores the plot and performances.

Tony Gilroy returns to the director's chair for his first feature since 2012, presenting Behemoth as a complex narrative centered on music and memory. The filmmaker, known for shaping major franchises, shifts focus to an original story that relies heavily on auditory storytelling rather than visual spectacle alone.

Gilroy Returns to Directing After Decade

After writing the initial four Jason Bourne films and earning a Best Director nomination for Michael Clayton in 2007, Gilroy turned his attention to Star Wars projects like Rogue One and the Emmy-winning Andor series. He has consistently expressed a preference for original narratives over returning to established universes, a stance confirmed by this new cinematic endeavor. Behemoth marks his return to directing after a ten-year hiatus, signaling a deliberate pivot toward personal creative expression rather than franchise maintenance.

Also read Tony Pollard Fantasy Landing Spots Amid Titans' Fire Sale

Pascal Plays Cello Prodigy Alex Serian

The film stars Pedro Pascal as Alex Serian, a former cello prodigy who abandoned a promising orchestral career in Chicago for film scoring work in Los Angeles. This career shift was driven by fractured family dynamics and unresolved mysteries that Alex must unravel while composing for various cinematic projects. The narrative follows his journey through a complicated past, requiring him to balance professional obligations with deeply personal investigations into his history.

Nine Composers Form Behemoth Collective

A unique structural element of the production involves a collective of nine distinct composers credited together as The Behemoth! Collective. Industry heavyweights including Alan Silvestri, Michael Giacchino, and Henry Jackman contribute to the score, creating a diverse sonic landscape. This approach serves as a love letter to the art of film scoring, allowing the soundtrack to define different genres within the story itself.

Advertisement

Non-Linear Storytelling Defines Structure

The narrative employs a refreshingly non-linear structure similar to Alejandro G. Iñárritu's 21 Grams, using flashbacks to reveal key moments from Alex's life. These sequences often occur while the character is working in an orchestra, where he literally composes the music accompanying scenes from his own past. Small details denote timeline shifts rather than explicit declarations, trusting the audience to connect organic dots without excessive exposition or spelled-out intentions.

Pascal Sells Musical Performance Well

Pascal delivers a performance that emphasizes physicality and minimal dialogue, convincing viewers of his ability to play the cello despite potential technical inaccuracies noted by experts. His acting shines through visual storytelling, conveying emotional states before the plot explicitly explains their causes. While the supporting cast features notable names like Olivia Wilde and Will Arnett, some characters receive insufficient development, with certain plotlines ending in underwhelming resolutions that feel like wasted opportunities.