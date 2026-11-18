Director Tony Gilroy confirms a 4K Criterion Collection release for the 2007 legal thriller Michael Clayton, starring George Clooney and Tilda Swinton. This upgrade celebrates the acclaimed film's legacy.

Director Tony Gilroy has officially announced that the acclaimed 2007 legal thriller Michael Clayton is receiving a major restoration upgrade. The filmmaker confirmed to Collider that he is currently working on releasing the film in a 4K edition for the Criterion Collection.

Criterion Collection 4K Release Details

Gilroy, who both directed and wrote the screenplay for the original motion picture, revealed that the project is currently in production. He stated, "I'm doing the Criterion right now," indicating that the restoration process is underway. No additional technical specifications or release dates have been provided by the director at this time.

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The Criterion Collection, known for its high-quality restorations of significant cinematic works, has not yet issued any official press releases or public announcements regarding this specific title. Industry observers are awaiting formal confirmation from the studio regarding the packaging, special features, and global launch schedule for this collector's item.

Clooney and Gilroy Collaborative History

The film stars George Clooney as the titular character, a lawyer who finds himself in significant debt due to severe gambling habits. The plot thickens when a co-worker reveals shocking secrets, leading Clooney to realize that one of the firm's major clients is involved in a massive criminal cover-up. Clooney must then navigate complex loyalties to resolve the crisis.

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This project marked a significant turning point in Tony Gilroy's career as a director. Before 2007, Gilroy was best known for his work as a screenwriter on the Bourne franchise and for contributing to the blockbuster Armageddon. Michael Clayton served as his directorial debut, allowing him to fully realize his vision for a tense corporate thriller.

George Clooney has since maintained a prolific career in Hollywood. Following the success of this legal drama, he starred in the Ocean's Thirteen franchise, Up in the Air, The Descendants, Gravity, and Jay Kelly. He also directed films such as The Ides of March, Suburbicon, The Midnight Sky, and The Boys in the Boat, while executive producing the series The Agency.

Award Recognition and Critical Acclaim

Michael Clayton was widely praised upon its initial release, earning a 91% rating on Rotten Tomatoes and grossing $93 million at the box office. The film received numerous prestigious nominations, including Best Picture, Best Actor for Clooney, Best Director for Gilroy, Best Original Screenplay, and Best Original Score at the Academy Awards.

Tilda Swinton, who co-starred as Karen Crowder, won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for her performance. Other nominees included Tom Wilkinson for Best Supporting Actor. The cast also featured Sydney Pollack, Michael O'Keefe, Ken Howard, Denis O'Hare, Merritt Wever, David Zayas, Robert Prescott, Terry Serpico, and Bill Raymond.

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Tony Gilroy has continued to achieve critical success in the years since Michael Clayton. He directed Duplicity and The Bourne Legacy, and is set to release his next film, Behemoth, next month. Additionally, he served as co-screenwriter for Star Wars: Rogue One and created the acclaimed series Andor, which won two Peabody Awards and multiple Emmys.