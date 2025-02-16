Tony Finau Burns Up Torrey Pines with Three Chip-Ins

Tony Finau shines at the Genesis Invitational with three impressive chip-ins, showcasing his mastery of the challenging Torrey Pines course. His performance highlights his comfort and success on the course, fueling his ambition to secure a victory.

Tony Finau continued his strong performance at Torrey Pines Golf Course, demonstrating his prowess with three chip-ins during the third round of the Genesis Invitational. Finau's impressive display showcased his comfort on the challenging course, where he's consistently achieved notable results. This performance not only propelled him into contention for the tournament but also evoked memories of his previous successes at the nearby Farmers Insurance Open.

Finau's familiarity with the course is evident in his clutch chip shots. During the round, he sank shots from 20 feet on the 3rd hole, 14 feet on the 4th, and a remarkable 28 feet on the 8th. These critical shots, while not expected to go in, highlight Finau's ability to capitalize on opportunities and maintain his composure under pressure. He attributes this success to his extensive experience playing at Torrey Pines, which has instilled in him a sense of confidence and familiarity with the course's nuances.While Finau's performance at the Farmers Insurance Open a few weeks prior was less stellar, he views this tournament as a chance for redemption. Describing his feelings about Torrey Pines, he stated, 'I feel like I have hometown vibes when I come here because of the success I’ve had.' He acknowledged the course's unique challenges and expressed a desire to conquer them, saying, 'At the end of my career, this might be at the top of my list of places I’d be pretty sad not to have won at. So I’m chasing that every year.' Finau's determination to win at Torrey Pines is evident in his calculated approach and his unwavering belief in his abilities.





