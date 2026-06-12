Tony Elias Joins Arcanaut Studios as Narrative Director for Star Wars: Fate of the Old Republic

The upcoming action RPG Star Wars: Fate of the Old Republic has hired Tony Elias, writer from Cyberpunk 2077, as Narrative Director. This and other key hires suggest steady development despite a vague release window.

Since the initial announcement late last year, updates on Star Wars : Fate of the Old Republic have been exceedingly scarce, to the point where the world premiere trailer almost feels like a collective hallucination.

The game has a promised release window before 2030, yet its current state suggests it may still be in the very early phases of development. Previous official communications have not done much to clarify its progress, but the latest development is a genuinely exciting indicator for fans of sci-fi role-playing games. According to StarWarsNewsNet, Tony Elias, the acclaimed writer from Cyberpunk 2077, has officially joined the project as Narrative Director at Arcanaut Studios.

Elias brings a formidable resume, having contributed to Alan Wake, Middle-Earth: Shadow of War, and the now-canceled Wonder Woman game. This hiring signals a commitment to deep, narrative-driven gameplay, which aligns perfectly with expectations for Fate of the Old Republic as an open-world action RPG. Adding to the momentum, reports also indicate that sci-fi author Jenny Dewes has been brought on as a writer.

While these staffing moves are positive, they also imply that the game is likely still far from completion, even with a pre-2030 target. It is also possible these hires have been in place for a while and are only now being publicly confirmed. Despite the pitfalls that have plagued recent Star Wars titles, the addition of such experienced talent suggests that Fate of the Old Republic is at least progressing in the right direction.

The narrative strength of Cyberpunk 2077, despite its launch issues, makes Elias's involvement particularly noteworthy. The studio community is encouraged to follow dedicated newsletters for expert analysis of Star Wars game developments, including how such hires influence the story and gameplay of upcoming projects. Subscriptions entail agreement to terms and marketing emails, with an opt-out option always available.

There is cautious optimism surrounding Fate of the Old Republic; its reveal trailer was well received, and fans hope for more consistent updates. The project must avoid the fate of Star Wars Eclipse, which has been stalled without a follow-up trailer, and the seemingly defunct KOTOR remake. On a brighter note, upcoming releases like Star Wars Zero Company and Galactic Racer later this year may indicate a broader resurgence for Star Wars video games.

With Arcanaut Studios at the helm and Lucasfilm Games publishing, Fate of the Old Republic aims to deliver a compelling single-player action RPG set in the beloved Star Wars universe





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Star Wars Fate Of The Old Republic Tony Elias Cyberpunk 2077 Arcanaut Studios Lucasfilm Games RPG Action RPG Open World Game Development Narrative Director Jenny Dewes Star Wars Games

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