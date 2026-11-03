Tony Butala Dies at 87, Last Founding Member of The Lettermen

Tony Butala, the final surviving original member of the legendary vocal trio The Lettermen, has passed away at age 87. His death marks the end of an era for the group known for their 1961 hit The Way You Look Tonight and enduring chart success.

Tony Butala, the last surviving founding member of the iconic vocal trio The Lettermen, has died at the age of 87. The announcement of his passing comes after a career that defined a generation of pop music through smooth harmonies and chart-topping recordings that remain beloved by audiences worldwide.

Tony Butala Death Announcement

A formal statement regarding the death of Butala was released on Tuesday by his family and the organization representing The Lettermen. The statement confirmed that Butala, who was born in 1938 in Sharon, Pennsylvania, had passed away, leaving behind a legacy of musical excellence and personal warmth that resonated with fans for decades.

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The group issued a tribute describing Butala as an integral member of the Lettermen family, emphasizing the profound sadness felt by his loved ones and colleagues. It highlighted his status as a founding member of the international recording artists and noted his receipt of a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, a testament to his enduring impact on the entertainment industry.

The statement further praised Butala's personal character, noting that he never met a stranger and lived a life defined by talent, perseverance, and refinement. His greatest joy, according to the announcement, was sharing his music with audiences around the world, a mission he pursued tirelessly throughout his long career in the spotlight.

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Lettermen Chart Success and Hits

The Lettermen, consisting of Butala, Bob Engemann, and Jim Pike, originated as a trio in 1958 and quickly rose to prominence in the early 1960s. Their breakthrough came with the 1961 recording of The Way You Look Tonight, a standard originally performed by Fred Astaire. This single launched a streak of success that would see the group chart 20 songs on the Billboard Hot 100.

Among their 20 Hot 100 hits, six reached the top 40, showcasing their versatility and appeal to a broad audience. Their highest-charting singles included When I Fall in Love, which peaked at No. 7, and the double-sided release of Goin' Out of My Head/Can't Take My Eyes Off You, which also reached No. 7. These tracks demonstrated the group's ability to modernize classic standards while maintaining their signature harmonious sound.

The group also achieved significant success with Come Back Silly Girl, which reached No. 17 in 1962, and the Theme From, which peaked at No. 16 in 1965. Their 1969 recording of Hurt So Bad holds the group's personal record for the most weeks appearing on the chart, staying for a total of 21 weeks. This longevity on the charts underscored the enduring popularity of their music across different generations.

Grammy Nominations and Recognition

The Lettermen received four Grammy Award nominations throughout their career, reflecting the critical acclaim they garnered for their artistry. One nomination was for best new artist in 1962, highlighting their rapid rise to fame. Another nomination recognized their remake of The Way You Look Tonight for best performance by a vocal group.

The group was also nominated in the best contemporary pop performance, vocal duo or group category for their hit medley of Goin' Out of My Head and Can't Take My Eyes Off You. These nominations placed them among the elite vocalists of their time, competing against some of the most prominent acts in the music industry during the 1960s and beyond.

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In 2020, Butala and The Lettermen received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. This honor came after the deaths of his original bandmates; Bob Engemann passed away in 2013, and Jim Pike died in 2019. Butala became the last surviving original member, carrying the torch for the group's legacy with dignity and grace.

Lettermen Legacy and Future Performances

Butala had taken a step back from performing as of 2019, focusing on his well-being after years of touring and recording. The Lettermen continue to perform with a current lineup of vocalists Donovan Tea, Bobby Poynton, and Rob Gulack, ensuring that the music lives on for new audiences. Their performances maintain the high standards set by the original trio, preserving the harmonious style that made them famous.

While no public viewing is planned for Tony Butala, celebrations of life will be held in Wisconsin and California at a later date. These gatherings will allow family, friends, and fans to come together to honor his memory and the incredible musical journey he shared with the world.

The death of Tony Butala marks the end of an era for The Lettermen, but their music remains a timeless part of American pop culture. Their contributions to the Billboard Hot 100 and their enduring hits continue to inspire new generations of musicians and listeners alike.