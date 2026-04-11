Tony Butala, co-founder of The Lettermen, dies at 87

Tony Butala, who co-founded the Grammy-nominated vocal trio The Lettermen in the late 1950s and sang with the group for more than 60 years, died Sunday at age 87. The band's media coordinator confirmed his death to The Associated Press.

Tony Butala, co-founder of the Grammy-nominated vocal trio The Lettermen, died Sunday, Nov. 1, at the age of 87. Tracy Clark, the band's media coordinator, confirmed his death to The Associated Press.

A cause of death was not disclosed, and there will be no public viewing. In an official statement from the band, Clark said, We have lost an integral member of The Lettermen family. It is with profound sadness that we announce the recent passing of Tony Butala, founding member of the international recording artists The Lettermen, and recipient of a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Also read Tony Butala Dies at 87, Last Founding Member of The Lettermen

Our most heartfelt thoughts and prayers are with his children, grandchildren, siblings, the love of his life, the entire Lettermen organization and all who knew and loved him. Details for celebrations of life to be held in Wisconsin and California will be announced at a later date. Butala was the last surviving member of the trio's original lineup. Jim Pike died in 2019 at age 82 from complications of Parkinson's disease, and Bob Engemann died in 2013.

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Tony Butala Early Life And Career Beginnings

Born in Sharon, Pennsylvania, in 1938, Butala began singing professionally at age 7. He performed on KDKA Radio in Pittsburgh at age 8, and by age 10 he had moved with his mother to Los Angeles. There he joined the Mitchell Boys Choir and appeared in classic films including White Christmas, Peter Pan, War of the Worlds and On Moonlight Bay. In the late 1950s, Butala co-founded The Lettermen alongside Pike and Engemann.

The group's first hit came in 1961 with a rendition of Fred Astaire's The Way You Look Tonight, which peaked at No. 13 on Billboard's Hot 100. It earned a Grammy nomination in 1962, the same year the trio received a best new artist nomination. Over the next decade, The Lettermen placed 19 more songs on Billboard charts.

The Lettermen Hit Songs And Long Tenure

Two reached the Top 10: 1962's When I Fall in Love and the Grammy-nominated 1968 medley Goin' Out of My Head/Can't Take My Eyes off You. Other hits included Come Back Silly Girl, Theme from a Summer Place, Hurt So Bad and 1971's Everything Is Good About You, their last chart hit. Butala remained a member of the group for more than 60 years. The beloved trio toured constantly, playing colleges across the country and venues around the world.

Across its many decades, The Lettermen had various lineups, replacing members who left but always remaining a trio to keep its distinctive three-part sound alive. Butala retired from performing with the band in 2019. The same year, Pike died at age 82. In 2020, one year after retiring, Butala attended the ceremony honoring the band with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

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Current Band Lineup And Tribute To Butala

The current lineup includes Donovan Tea, Bobby Poynton and Rob Gulack. Tony never met a stranger, the official band statement continued. His life was a living example of talent, perseverance, and refinement. But above all, his true joy was entertaining and sharing his music with audiences worldwide.