Immigration Minister Tony Burke announces the expansion of the third-year backpacker visa cap to 25,000 places and increases regional work requirements for second-year visas starting March 2027.

Immigration Minister Tony Burke has officially announced a significant overhaul to Australia's backpacker visa framework, signaling a strategic shift in migration policy that balances economic demands with diplomatic negotiations. The reforms, designed to accommodate thousands more temporary workers in regional areas, include a substantial increase in the third-year visa cap and extended work requirements for second-year applicants. These changes aim to support regional industries while simultaneously addressing ongoing trade and labor discussions with the United Kingdom.

Policy Reversal Driven by Regional Pushback

The Labor government has reversed its initial September 17 decision to cap third-year Working Holiday Visas at just 5,000 places, a figure that represented a steep drop from the approximately 31,000 spots available under the previous Coalition system. This initial proposal had triggered intense opposition from business leaders and agricultural operators across regional Australia who rely heavily on this workforce. Burke confirmed that the revised plan will expand the cap to 25,000 places for third-year visas, ensuring that applicants who have completed six months of specified regional work can continue to extend their stay.

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New Work Requirements for Second-Year Visas

Starting March 1, 2027, the regional work requirement for applicants seeking a second-year Working Holiday Visa will increase from three months to four months. This adjustment raises the mandatory period of specified regional work from 88 days to 120 days. The government has provided a clear window for current visa holders to adapt, allowing those already in Australia to complete their required work and lodge their applications under the existing, lower threshold if they submit their paperwork by February 28, 2027. This transition period is intended to prevent immediate disruption for travelers who may have already planned their work schedules under the previous rules.

Strategic Pause on British Traveler Regulations

Burke clarified that these changes will not immediately affect British backpackers, who remain exempt from regional work requirements for second- and third-year visas while Australia negotiates a new bilateral deal with the UK. The previous Coalition government had agreed to allow British nationals to apply for these extended visas without performing any regional work, a provision Burke described as unfavorable to Australian regional economies. To manage the transition, the government has intentionally slowed the processing of UK working holiday visa applications compared to other nationalities, buying time for diplomats to secure a new agreement that reinstates work obligations for British travelers.

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Expanded Quotas and Registration Timelines

The revised plan retains the proposed quota of 45,000 places for second-year visas, with the registration portal opening on December 1. The first visa invitations are expected to be issued in mid-January 2027, providing a predictable timeline for applicants and employers alike. Burke emphasized that discussions with the British government have been constructive, with both sides aiming to establish a fair framework that requires UK backpackers to undertake regional work in exchange for extended stay privileges. If a new agreement is reached, the work requirements for British applicants will be strengthened, aligning them more closely with the rules applied to other international visitors.

Future Outlook for Migration and Trade

The postponement of the ballot system for second- and third-year visas until early next year reflects the government's responsiveness to regional feedback and its commitment to a coordinated approach with the UK. By expanding the total number of available places while tightening work requirements, the policy seeks to address labor shortages in agriculture and hospitality without exacerbating housing or infrastructure pressures in major cities. Stakeholders continue to monitor the progress of the UK negotiations, as the final terms will determine the long-term availability of labor for regional sectors and the broader economic impact of temporary migration on Australian communities.